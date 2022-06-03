follow the event with MeuPlayStation

Today (2) is State of Play day and if you need company to react to the announcements, you can’t stay out of the live of MeuPlayStation. We will be rebroadcasting the entire Sony event live on our Facebook page. The news will start at 19 pm, but our streamer Raphael Batista will receive the crowd from 6:30 pm.

The Japanese giant has already advanced how today’s schedule will be. Lasting 30 minutes, the presentation will have the following highlights:

We’ll bring you news from our third-party partners and previews of various games in development for PlayStation VR2. Follow the American PlayStation channel on Twitch or YouTube from 19:00 GMT.

Community expectation, even with Sony not mentioning the presence of works on the house among the possible announcements, is apparently high. Silent Hill fans are betting on a possible title appearance with the Bloober Team seal.

On the other hand, there is the public that craves news from Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI and Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. Be sure to watch with us to see the announcements first hand.

Horizon Call of the Mountain will appear in State of Play

Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 title that promises to redefine virtual reality AAAs, is one of the attractions confirmed at State of Play. Check out more information by clicking here!