For throat cancer, Val Kilmer has a tracheostomy; understand – 01/06/2022

In 2020, actor Val Kilmer underwent surgery to treat throat cancer. Then, he had to undergo a tracheostomy, a surgical procedure in which doctors place a tube from a hole in the trachea to make the “communication” to the lung – since the organ cannot perform its functions normally, causing the person has great difficulty breathing.

This procedure led to the loss of one of its most striking characteristics in the profession: the voice. In an interview with “The Post”Mercedes Kilmer, her eldest daughter, said seeing her father in Maverick was “extraordinary”.

Because he was practically unable to speak, the production of the feature invested in innovative artificial intelligence technology, which collected old recordings of the actor and recreated his voice, which appears inserted in the scenes.

Tracheostomy is a common procedure for the treatment of advanced tumors in the throat, whose main objective is to maintain life. And, after the performance, that is, the tube is placed in the trachea, the patient is able to breathe in a “mechanical” way.

According to otorhinolaryngologist Jamal Azzam, a member of the ABORL-CCF (Brazilian Association of Otorhinolaryngology and Cervico-Facial Surgery), this type of procedure is indicated when a patient spends more than 15 days, on average, intubated – that is, with a cannula (tube) inserted through the mouth.

“Through the mouth, this tube passes through the vocal cords and, over 15 days – this is an average -, it can lead to a risk of injury. That is, the person can lose their voice after the problem is healed. during this period, the lower region is cut, which is below the vocal cords, which is the tracheostomy”, explains Azzam.

According to the specialist, it is possible for some people to be able to speak with difficulty after a tracheostomy, but not all. “Then, as it is an abnormal communication of the respiratory tract, the region usually produces a lot of secretion and needs to be aspirating and inhaling, that is, to have a series of care”, he warns. Azzam, remembering that these are the most common effects of tracheostomy.

The tube does not have to be definitive. “There are cases that, yes, they stay forever, but there are cases that are transitory, because after the treatment of the tumor, the tracheostomy is removed and the orifice is closed”, he explains. Azzam.

Both procedures, intubation or tracheostomy, have the same function: to perform mechanical ventilation. “Tracheostomy is the same as intubation. The difference is that the probe does not pass through the mouth or through the vocal cord. It is a means of communication between this device and the lungs”, says the doctor.

*With information from the report published on 12/28/2021.