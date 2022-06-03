Game trailer is shown on State of Play

During this Thursday’s State of Play (2), Capcom released a brand new trailer for Street Fighter 6, days after rumors surfaced about the game’s presence at the event. Highlighting the new visuals, the title should start a new era for the franchise on consoles and will arrive in 2023 for PS4 and PS5.

Check out the new trailer below, highlighting Ryu, Chun-Li and a lot of beating:

Street Fighter 6 was announced in February, with the publication of a short teaser. The video had Luke – Street Fighter 5 debutant – and Ryu as the protagonist duo and showed a preview of what the publisher would be preparing for the series.

Previously, producer Shuhei Matsumoto had already commented on the importance of Luke and his possible entry as one of the main names in the new game. Now, the character returns to the spotlight and appears as a much bigger fighter than DLC, with a narrative highlight.

Street Fighter 6 logo changed?

After disclosing the Street Fighter 6 brand, Capcom became involved in a controversy and had its name linked to a possible paid art change. That’s because the symbol used for the game has great similarities with the one found on Adobe Stock, where it’s available for $79.99. Click here to learn more.