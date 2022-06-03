Gunman who killed four people in Oklahoma targeted his doctor

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said on Thursday that the gunman who killed four people at a hospital in the city the day before was seeking his doctor, who he blamed for the back pain he felt after surgery.

The suspect entered a building on the campus of the St. Francis, in the state of Oklahoma, with a semiautomatic weapon that he had purchased the same day. According to the police chief, who gave the statements at a press conference, he opened fire on anyone he encountered. Two doctors, a receptionist and a patient died.

The suspect “entered with the intent to kill Dr. (Preston) Phillips and anyone who crossed his path,” Franklin said. Authorities found a letter from the shooter that made it clear that the attack was not random.

Phillips, 59, the surgeon who treated Lewis, was killed along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, a 48-year-old sports medicine specialist. Amanda Glenn, a receptionist, and William Love, a patient, were also killed.

“They got in the way and (the suspect) killed them,” Franklin said.

The gunman, who police said lives in Muskogee, Oklahoma, about 80 kilometers from Tulsa, was released from the hospital on May 24 after back surgery. Afterwards, the man called several times complaining of pain, according to the police chief.

The shooting comes on the heels of two other mass murders in the United States that have reopened control over firearms possession. The Oklahoma gunman bought the rifle he took to the hospital at a local gun store on Wednesday, and three days earlier he also bought a pistol at a pawn shop.

The suspect parked on the second floor of the garage attached to the Natalie building, a five-story medical office building, and entered through the second-floor entrance. Police arrived at the scene three minutes after receiving a call about a shooting at the hospital.

After killing the four people, the shooter committed suicide.

“When we receive a call like this, we disregard any security measures for ourselves and enter the building to deal with the threat. Our philosophy is to stop the threat and by any means necessary,” Franklin said. “This is how we were trained.”