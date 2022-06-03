Have you heard about Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis? | Drauzio Varella











If you’ve been diagnosed with one of these diseases, don’t despair. We invited a gastroenterologist to answer the main questions on the subject.

abdominal cramps, diarrheablood in the stool, weight loss and fever are some of the main symptoms of inflammatory bowel diseases, IBDs. These conditions are characterized by inflammation of part or all of the gastrointestinal tract, and may have several etiologies, that is, causes. Among them are factors related to industrialized food, family predisposition, the body’s defense system or linked to bacteria that are part of the intestinal environment.

They can manifest in any age group, however, the frequency is higher between 20 and 40 years – although, in recent years, an increase in cases has been observed among children and the elderly.

THE ulcerative colitis affects the large intestine (colon) it’s the straight, with the inflammatory process more superficial. The most frequent symptoms are the urge to go to the bathroom many times a day (poly bowel movements), usually with the elimination of mucus and blood; intense desire to have a bowel movement, but with the feeling that complete emptying has not occurred (tenesmus); and evacuation urgency.

THE Crohn’s disease it can manifest from the mouth to the anus and perianal region with the appearance of fistulas, that is, an abnormal channel that connects two normally unconnected structures. Its main characteristic is that it is a deeper inflammatory process, causing lesions. The symptoms are similar to ulcerative colitis and, in some special situations where there is a narrowing of the intestinal structures (stenosis), the clinical manifestation can be constipation and abdominal distension.

Both ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease can cause other types of symptoms, such as joint and back pain and skin, eye, and musculoskeletal problems.

For those who live with one of these diseases, the impacts are many. According to one search carried out by the Brazilian Association of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease (ABCD) in 2017, 43% of the patients interviewed felt prevented from fulfilling their potential in studies or work.

Symptoms of fatigue, for example, were present in 80% of cases, even with the disease in remission. Other manifestations such as anxiety, depression and sadness affected around 50% of patients, causing diseases to lead to a poor quality of life when not treated properly.

“Imagine waking up in the morning and going to the bathroom five times with diarrhea, mucus and blood. How are you going to get on the bus and go to work? In your work, is there privacy of toilets? These are diseases with biopsychosocial impacts on the patient’s life, as he ends up isolating himself for fear of feeling sick or being exposed”, explains Dr. Marta Brenner Machado, president of ABCD.

On the other hand, the gastroenterologist emphasizes that, with the correct treatment and the necessary information, the patient with ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease can return to normal. “Once the disease is under control, the patient is able to resume eating without restrictions, playing sports, recovering his social side. In short, return to living with quality of life”, says the specialist.

I got the diagnosis. And now?

According to the doctor. Marta, the first steps are: establishing a good doctor-patient relationship, understanding the disease, clarifying all doubts and insecurities and, from there, accepting the disease and starting the correct treatment. To be well treated, IBDs need to be individualized, taking into account all patient characteristics.

Both diseases can present as mild, moderate, severe or fulminant. This classification is made according to clinical, laboratory, endoscopic, nutritional manifestations and location in the digestive tract.

“It’s not enough to just say you have Crohn’s disease or rectocolitis during a medical appointment. It is important that the patient always has all the tests performed and a diary of their symptoms, such as number of bowel movements, presence of blood or pain, need for analgesics, current weight… disease”, highlights the specialist.

The next time you go to the professional, Dr. Marta recommends writing down all doubts in a spreadsheet, without fear of asking. Some suggestions:

What tests are needed for the correct diagnosis?

How do you know if the symptoms represent an emergency?

How often do you need to return for follow-up?

Are there any tests that should be done routinely?

What is the therapeutic plan for the disease?

How is the treatment?

As there is still no cure for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, the treatment consists of blocking the inflammatory cascade and, thus, reducing the crises until the individual goes into remission. That is, until complete healing occurs, with absence of symptoms and normalization of laboratory tests.

“This is the success of the treatment. It is the patient who returns to a completely normal life, with their work, leisure and study plans. Life goes on”, explains Dr. Martha.

Therapeutic lines usually make use of oral medications, such as corticosteroids, sulfasalazine and mesalazine, especially for cases that affect the colon in a mild or moderate way. In some situations, immunosuppressants such as azathioprine and methotrexate are used. In recent years, there has been a great therapeutic advance with the arrival of biological therapies, which have revolutionized the management of these diseases.

Each case must be properly studied and analyzed to decide which treatment will be used. In some situations, surgery is necessary.

The gastroenterologist emphasizes the importance of medical follow-up and adherence to treatment. In Brazil and around the world, there are multidisciplinary teams specialized in the care of these diseases.

When will I start to notice the results of the treatment?

“There is no exact date for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis to go into remission, it depends a lot on the severity and duration of the disease”, points out the president of ABCD. If the condition is mild or moderate, the expectation is that the results will start to appear in a few weeks. If it is more serious, it may take a few months, but routine medical follow-up will be essential to know if everything is as planned or if it is necessary to change the treatment.

“But the most important thing, especially for critically ill patients, is to know that improvement comes gradually. Today, in Brazil, we have several treatment options capable of leaving the individual well and making the disease go into remission”, highlights the gastroenterologist.

Will I have to change my diet?

As they are gastrointestinal diseases, one of the biggest concerns of individuals with ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease is with food.

Dr. Marta stresses the importance of nutritional monitoring to adapt the appropriate foods at each stage of the disease.

“Basically, we recommend a healthy diet, which contains vegetables, fruits, carbohydrates and proteins in balance. The ideal is to avoid foods with a lot of fat, sugar or preservatives, the so-called inflammatory foods, because they can harm the already diseased mucosa. Meals that are balanced and suitable for each individual are fundamental”, says the specialist.

Besides the doctor, who else can help me during treatment?

During treatment for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease it is essential that the patient is not alone. See who can help go through this process in a lighter way:

Patient associations: Currently, there are several institutions that gather patients with IBD throughout Brazil, such as ABCD itself. Through campaigns, meetings and actions, they exchange experiences and offer the necessary support to continue the treatment. Today, in practically all states and municipalities there are local associations of patients with IBD. Look for the one closest to your home.

Friends and family: Family and close people are also a very important pillar during the process, as they can provide emotional support during the most difficult times.

Psychologists, psychiatrists and social workers: Sometimes, the help of specialized professionals is necessary. Consulting a psychologist or psychiatrist helps to accept and learn to deal with the diagnosis and treatment in a more positive way, understanding that life will not be summed up by that disease.

Multidisciplinary team: Doctors from other specialties who know the disease well can also contribute to the effectiveness of the treatment, reassuring the patient. This is the case, for example, of coloproctologists, rheumatologists, ophthalmologists, nutritionists and physiotherapists.

“You, who have had this disease for the longest time, help those who are starting now. Get organized at the time of the appointment. Trust your doctor and do not abandon treatment. Know that there is a solution for all forms of the disease”, encourages Dr. Martha.

