Horizon Call of the Mountain is featured in State of Play

Sony promised news of Horizon Call of the Mountain at the State of Play and fulfilled: the game had an unprecedented trailer released during the event. The new adventure in the franchise will be fully adapted to virtual reality and will be available as a PS VR2 exclusive.

In Call of the Mountain, players will control Ryas and must seek redemption for his crimes. For this, the new protagonist will climb mountains, explore aquatic environments and fight the classic machines of the franchise, now under third-person cameras and with dynamic combat through technological gadgets.

Check out the trailer below:

Call of the Mountain was announced in early 2022 and will feature direct from Guerrilla Games, the studio behind Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. The novelty was accompanied by a short teaser, where it is possible to observe a Neck and other visual details about the nature and atmosphere.

Horizon Call of the Mountain as AAA Revolution

Developed in collaboration with Firesprite, from PlayStation Studios, Horizon Call of the Mountain will tell an all-new story and rescue iconic characters from the franchise. In addition, the title promises to revolutionize the AAA category for VR devices and should include immersive technologies with maximum use of the PS5 hardware. Click here to learn more.