Horizon Forbidden West gets New Game+ in recent update

Guerrilla Games has revealed a new update for Horizon Forbidden West. With the update, which is now live, the New Game+ option will allow fans to revisit the Forbidden West with the hunter Nora. The “Ultra Hard” difficulty has also been unlocked.

The news was announced during State of Play, and Ben McCaw, the studio’s narrative director, wants to know if players will be able to defeat Carnage with the boost in the challenge.

It includes New Game+, one of the most requested features, and the Ultra Hard mode for those who enjoy even more unforgivable challenges, but also numerous gameplay improvements that we know our community would appreciate: the visual mod feature that allows players to customize the outfit’s outfit in order to get the appearance of another outfit they already have, not to mention resetting skill points so they can redistribute them however they want.

For trophy collectors, another good news. With the arrival of the update, a new trophy pack will be made available in Horizon Forbidden West.

In addition to Horizon Forbidden West, Horizon Call of the Mountain stands out in the State of Play

Before the news of Horizon Forbidden West was revealed, Horizon Call of the Mountain appeared in State of Play. Check out the quality of the PS VR2 title here!