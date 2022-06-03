How to Download YouTube Video or Music on PC or Mobile

Saw a really cool video on YouTube and want to share it on WhatsApp or other social networks? Or do you want to download a song from a video on the platform? Both tasks are simple: you can download videos or music from YouTube with a little help from other sites.

Below we have selected some ways to download YouTube videos and music on your PC or smartphone, either through programs or from websites. Check it out below:

download video from youtube

SaveFrom.Net

If you don’t want to download applications on your computer to perform the download of videos, one option is to do it online. SaveFrom.Net is a site which provides the possibility to save videos in MP4 and at different quality levels.

to do the download of videos, just paste the link in the indicated place, located in the center of the site, and click on the button beside (“Download”). Then, wait for the video preview to load and click on the “Download” button located next to “MP4“.

ByClick Downloader

This computer program makes it easy to download any video from YouTube. The first step is to download it to your PC, which you can do through this website.

When opening any video on the platform, the application presents a window in the lower right corner of the screen that asks if the user wants to download the content.

If the popup doesn’t appear, just copy (Ctrl+C) the video URL and a new window pops up repeating the question.

If, for some reason, that doesn’t happen either, a second alternative is to actually paste the video link into the program. With it open, you must complete three steps before selecting the option “Paste URL”, in the upper right corner of the application.

First, you must choose the folder on your computer for the video to be downloaded; then choose the format you want to have the content in (MP3 or MP4) and finally you can choose the video quality.

With the desired options, just click on “Paste URL”, and the application will pull the link already copied. Now, just wait for the download to complete.

download music from youtube

The task of downloading music from YouTube is a little different. You will need to convert YouTube video to MP3 which is an audio file type. The task can also be performed entirely online.

There are several options for websites to download music from YouTube with converted format, the main ones being oDownloader and Media,IO. You can check the step by step of both in this article on how to convert YouTube videos to MP3 or MP2.