Hubble captures impressive gravitational dance

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of the intermediate spiral galaxy NGC 3227 and its companion, the dwarf elliptical galaxy NGC 3226, in an exuberant cosmic dance.



The latest image taken by the Hubble telescope reveals a pair of galaxies in an impressive cosmic dance.

The pair, known as Arp 94 and Holm 187, is located about 50 million light-years away in the constellation Leo. according to Sci-Newsbetween the two galaxies there are streams of tenuous tidal gas and dust that unite the pair in this kind of turbulent gravitational dance.

The image was captured as part of a study to ascertain the mass of black holes at the centers of galaxies. For this, the dynamics of gases has deserved the attention of scientists.

Based on all the scientific knowledge in the field of Astronomy, experts have made intriguing discoveries about this duo.

THE NGC 3226, for example, appears to have “swallowed” a hypothetical third galaxy in the cluster, acquiring a large amount of energy and matter — ideal conditions for star formation. Still, a 2014 study revealed that the galaxy is not producing as many stars as expected.

Apparently, all the matter that should contribute to the formation of stars is simply “wandering” in the galaxy and colliding with the gases in the region, which makes the birth of stars even more difficult.

At about 90,000 light years in size, similar in size to the Milky Way, NGC 3227 is a Seyfert galaxy, a type of galaxy with an active galactic core that has supermassive black holes.