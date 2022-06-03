HyperX phone: 4 popular models from the brand

THE HyperX is a brand of gaming peripherals that seeks to serve players who know that accessories make all the difference when playing the game. In gamer phone to mice and keyboards, everything is designed to elevate the quality and experience of those who take games seriously.

The popularity of headsets is mainly due to the immersion they offer to those who are playing, in addition to facilitating group communication in multiplayer gameswhether they are FPS, Battle Royales or simply games where people enter to chat and exchange ideas.

And HyperX offers a wide range of wireless gaming headphones, for all budgets and tastes. Check out, below, 4 successful models of the brand:

Hyperx Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset

Lightweight headset with 90 degree swivel earcups cp, 50mm directional drivers for greater audio accuracy. Cross-platform compatibility and intuitive headphone volume control.

O Cloud Stinger gaming headset is one of the most popular of HyperX for being an entry-level model, with affordable value when compared to other more professional products.

Light, it stands out for being extremely comfortable, especially for those who spend many hours in a row using it.

With HyperX memory foam padding, it fits snugly outside the ear, so extended wear doesn’t cause discomfort. Its lightness also makes the name “cloud” make sense – you barely notice it when you have the headset on.

The volume control can be done on the side, and the microphone can be muted or unmuted just by lifting it, making communication easier and freeing up your hands for more time holding the controller or mouse.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset

Gaming Headset, HyperX Cloud Alpha – Custom 50mm dual chamber drivers reduce distortion, Hyperx brand-exclusive award-winning comfort, Aluminum frame for durability and stability, Detachable braided cable with convenient in-line audio control, Discord and teamspeak certified .

For those looking for a more professional audio quality, this is a great gaming headset option. In the model, the bass sounds are separated from the mids and highs, providing more clarity and clarity in the audio – great for games that require attention to noise, such as FPS games, for example.

Also with memory foam, it Comfortably sits on the head and ears, providing an immersive experience even on long game nights. The braided cable, one of the main features of this HyperX phonecan be removed by users.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S Gaming Headset

With exceptional soundstage quality, the HyperX Cloud Revolver S lets you hear so much more. It has Dolby Surround 7.1 system, USB control box and is suitable for demanding gamers.

Entering the most professional line of HyperX, the Revolver S is an excellent gamer headphone with sound quality that pleases from casual gamers to pro players. With Dolby audio activated quickly by the illuminated buttons, this is one of the best options on the market for those looking to elevate their immersion experience whether in games, watching movies or listening to music.

Also with separation of bass sounds from mids and trebles, one of the highlights of the model is the possibility to hear the enemies of FPS and open environment games from much further away, thus increasing the strategy and improving the gameplay of its users.

Another differential is the blocking of external noise, which promises to make the hours in the games much more immersive.

HyperX Cloud MIX Wired Gaming Headset + Bluetooth

Wired Gaming Headset certified for Hi-Res Audio. Dual Chamber Hyperx drivers for greater sonic clarity and less distortion, Detachable braided cable with convenient In-Line audio control. With bluetooth connection.

Closing the list, this wireless gaming headset It’s the ultimate gaming headset. With a clean and light look, it provides high quality sounds, reduces audio distortion and still has autonomy of up to 20 hours of use.

As usual, this HyperX headset also has memory foam to ensure more comfort. Its microphone can be removed to transform the headset into a beautiful headset for watching movies, series and listening to music.

The controls are still integrated, making it easy to use with the touch of a button on their sides.