Ibaneis includes PM, CBMDF, Iges, CLDF and commissioned in the health plan

A new law enacted by Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) expands the government’s health plan, GDF Saúde, to military police and firefighters, employees of the DF’s Institute for Strategic Health Management (Iges-DF) and the Children’s Hospital of Brasilia Jose Alencar. Active and retired servants of the DF Legislative Chamber (CLDF) and the DF Court of Auditors (TCDF) will also be able to join the plan.

GDF publishes law that opens the way for Inas public tender

Civil Police servers can now join the GDF health plan

The published law was approved by the CLDF and sanctioned by the head of Buriti this Friday (3/6). The rule establishes that the institutions responsible for the servers must enter into an agreement with the Instituto de Assistência à Saúde dos Servidores do DF (Inas) so that their employees can, from then on, have access to the GDF Saúde.

Each agency that closes the health plan with Inas must pay a monthly contribution of at least 1.5% calculated on the monthly amount of the payroll. The Military Police and the Fire Department are supported by federal resources, while the Iges-DF and the Hospital da Criança are financially independent. Therefore, they must pay the percentage, so that it does not impact the finances of the GDF, which already pays the amount to servers directly linked to the Government of the Federal District.

President of Inas, Ney Ferraz told the column that the requirement to pay 1.5% on the payroll of each institution is necessary to maintain the financial health of the health plan.

“It was all done with a lot of dedication and responsibility. The governor’s determination to include professionals from Iges and Hospital da Criança to do justice to the workers who were also on the front line against Covid”, said Ferraz.

The law also requires the GDF to send the CLDF a career creation project for Inas, within 90 days. With the approval, the government will be able to make a public contest to fill the vacancies in the institute.

“We were only 25 civil servants, now we can reach 117, and in 90 days an IEP project will be sent to the CLDF establishing the career plan, positions and remuneration of Inas’ staff. Soon, we will be a reference for everyone”, said the president of Inas.

commissioned

Employees commissioned from the direct and indirect administration will be able to use the GDF Saúde as long as they maintain the link with the district government.

Health plan membership fees remain the same. The public servant who wants to have access to GDF Saúde must pay 4% of the gross remuneration and another 1% for dependents up to 21 years old.

See the full text of Law No. 7,152, of June 2, 2022:

Law expands health plan for… by Metropoles