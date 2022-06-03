Ibaneis says he does not intend to return to mandatory masks in DF

posted on 02/06/2022 19:58 / updated on 02/06/2022 20:17



Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) published, through Twitter, that the Government of the Federal District does not intend to return to mandatory masks for now. The head of the local executive spoke after a letter of recommendations from the Department of Health of the DF (SES-DF) was released on social networks, this Thursday (2/6).

In the text, Ibaneis said that “to decide whether we will have the mandatory use of masks, it is necessary to evaluate the set of information: infection, hospitalization and deaths. For the time being the measure is not necessary”.

The letter recommending the return of the use of masks was sent to the Civil House, and will undergo analysis. In addition, the document advocates expanding the offer of covid-19 testing, speed in the analysis of the sequencing that identifies new variants, return to the use of masks in closed environments, opening of beds, expansion of vaccination and reopening of Cohort-Covid in emergencies. of the DF.

The orders follow the current scenario of the country’s capital. With an increase in cases and a high rate of transmission of the virus, the Health Department suggests that the Federal District be evaluated as a high-risk location.

Pandemic



The scenario this Thursday (2/6) is worrying. According to the Epidemiological Bulletin released by SES-DF, in the last 24 hours, 2,970 people were confirmed with the covid-19 virus.

Thus, the federal capital reached 715,938 infected since the beginning of the pandemic. In parallel with the number of diagnosed cases, the transmission rate has not given a truce to brasilienses. According to the document from the responsible department, the rate – despite the slight drop – remains high. This Thursday it reached 1.46, while on Wednesday (1/6), it was at 1.47.

The number is worrying according to the World Health Organization (WHO), because when the index is above 1, it confirms that the pandemic is out of control. At the moment, the value shows that a group of 100 people can infect another 146.