Ibaneis says it will not resume mandatory use of masks

The Federal District Government does not intend to resume the mandatory use of a mask. At least for a while.

Discover the effectiveness of the main models of masks against Covid

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) Despite the relaxation of the rules for the use of masks and the drop in Covid cases registered in Brazil, it is not yet time to give up care to contain the virus, especially with so many variants in circulation.Kilito Chan/Getty Images Photo-man-wearing-mask-and-coughing.jpg According to a study released in December 2021 by the Max Planck Institute in Germany, the mask works as a shield against Covid and helps contain outbreaks of other viruses that may have epidemic potential, such as H3N2.RUNSTUDIO / Getty Images ***Picture-women-wearing-masks.jpg According to the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), when an infected person uses a mask such as PFF2 and a healthy person who is close to them also uses a PFF2, the chance of contagion would be only 0.1%. However, not all protective masks are equally effective.Boy_Anupong/ Getty Images ***Photo-Mask-N95-Covid-Efficacy According to researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP), who evaluated 227 different masks and whose study was published in the journal Aerosol Science and Technology, the filtration of PFF2 (also known as N95) prevents the passage of 98% of particles from 60 to 300 no. Therefore, PFF2 is the most suitable protection maskDon MacKinnon/Getty Images ***Foto-mascara-surgica-Covid.jpg Also according to the study, which analyzed the ability of accessories to prevent the virus from being breathed in or expelled, surgical masks came in second place in terms of protection. That’s because they had 89% filtering capacityKilito Chan/Getty Images ***Picture-mask-PFF2-Covid.jpg A little more resistant than the surgical mask, the PFF1 is lined with a filter that repels microorganisms. However, the cost-benefit of the product may not be so interesting, since it is disposable and its price is not the cheapest.Grace Cary/Getty Images ***Foto-mascara-algodao-Covid.jpg The famous cotton masks, however, showed the lowest effectiveness against particle retention, around 20% and 60%. This is because the fabric used to make the piece leaves more space between the threads and reduces protection against the virus.Ganlaya Tieghom / EyeEm / Getty Images ***Picture-woman-wearing-mask-and-passing-alcohol-in-hands.jpg However, according to the researchers, despite the effectiveness of the masks, they will be useless if they are not used correctly. Adjusting the mask to the face, avoiding gaps in the contact of the accessory with the nose, chin and cheeks and carrying out changes of the piece during the day is essential to ensure protection against Covid and any other virus.hiphotos35/ Getty Images 0

Although technicians from the Health Department recommend that people wear a mask indoors, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) will not make it mandatory, as he did at the peak of the pandemic.

The transmission rate of Covid is at 1.46. It is considered high by the World Health Organization (WHO). However, Ibaneis said on Twitter that the decision to make the mask mandatory must consider other indices, such as “infection, hospitalization and deaths”. “For now, the measure is not necessary,” he said.

The print that circulates on social media of a publication that informs the signing of a decree forcing the population to use the safety item is fake.