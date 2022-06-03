In Greater Curitiba, 14 hospitals reach 100% occupancy rate in adult ICU beds

With the advancement of respiratory syndromes, ICU beds in Greater Curitiba have shown a high occupancy rate in recent days. According to data from the Paraná State Department of Health (Sesa), published this Thursday (2), 14 of the 19 hospitals in the Metropolitan Region have 100% occupancy in general ICU beds by the SUS.

The occupancy in the entire Macro-East region, which also includes the coast and cities in Campos Gerais among the beds enabled, is at 98% with only 16 vacancies and 741 of the 757 vacancies with patients. Among the contracted beds, which are fewer, 83% are occupied with 12 vacancies, that is, 58 of the 70 occupied.

pediatric ICUs

Among the eight hospitals that offer pediatric ICU beds in Greater Curitiba, three are fully booked: Hospital Infantil Waldemar Monastier, in Campo Largo, Hospital de Clínicas in Curitiba, and Hospital Municipal de Araucária, in Araucária.

General

Throughout Paraná, the occupancy rate of adult ICUs is 93%, with 122 vacancies available. In the case of pediatric ICUs, occupancy is 73% and there are 50 free beds.

new beds

The Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) confirmed this Thursday (2) the opening of another 107 hospital beds, 64 of which in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 43 in the ward. They are in the North, East and West macro-regions. The units must enter the Regulation Center of Beds and start the service as early as next week. The opening of beds was formalized after the increase in demand across the state, caused by the seasonality of respiratory diseases, which worsen in colder seasons, in addition to the routine care of trauma in the urgency and emergency area, which grew again with the return of normality.

“Sesa monitors bed occupancy on a daily basis and after seeing an increase in demand in recent weeks, it started an action plan to open more beds across the state. These more than one hundred beds are part of the first stage of these openings”, said the Secretary of State for Health, César Neves. “We are in contact with other providers and dialoguing to open more beds in a second moment, providing ready care to the people of Paraná who have demanded the Emergency Care Units, as we did at the height of the pandemic”.

Enabled ICU beds with 100% occupancy (data as of June 2)

Campina Grande do Sul

Angelina Caron 100%

Large field

Center Hospital 100%

Saint Luke 100%

Hospital do Rocio 100%

Curitiba

Mackenzie Evangelical Hospital 100%

Worker’s Hospital 100%

Hospital do Cajuru 100%

Red Cross Hospital 100%

Saint Vincent Hospital 100%

Clinic Hospital 100%

Sao Jose dos Pinhais

Hospital and Maternity São José dos Pinhais 100%

Araucaria

Araucaria Municipal Hospital 100%

Contracted ICU beds cpm 100% occupancy

lapa

Sao Sebastiao da Lapa 100%

Campina Grande do Sul

Angelina Caron 100%

Curitiba

Oswaldo Cruz Hospital 100%

Pediatric beds with 100% occupancy

Large field

Waldemar Monastier Children’s Hospital

Curitiba

Hospital de Clínicas

Araucaria

Araucaria Municipal Hospital