iOS 16: what to expect from Apple’s new operating system – Link

Apple says that users who already have the app installed on their cell phone will not be harmed.

On Monday, 6th, Apple will hold another edition of its developer conference, the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference), which should serve as a stage for the presentation of new software resources for the brand’s devices. The expectation is that iOS 16, the new generation of the iPhone operating system, should be shown, which should reach cell phones at the end of this year.

WWDC is famous for always showing the “visual” part of the system. This year will be no different. The company has not yet confirmed any of the new features, but specialized sites already speculate some tools that may be part of the new package.

The first big news must be always on screen mode. Despite being simple, the tool already exists on devices from other companies in the field, such as Samsung and Motorola, and it always allows there to be information on the screen. For this, it is necessary for the device to have a refresh rate saving setting – ideally, the modification would be in the type of screen (which can happen on the iPhone 14), but some changes can be inserted in iOS 16 to make it possible the function. On the “sleep screen”, Apple can include the time, weather information, or some user-configured reminder.

Another rumor is focus mode improvement, a setting that allows you to customize notifications and calls at specific times. From the change of icons, the company can bring more options for the user to choose how to silence or highlight notifications when activated.

In widgets, shortcuts to iPhone tools, the trend is that it is possible to group and customize buttons in a single center – according to the website LeaksAppleProcalled InfoStack. The icons should also be bigger and with different design options so that the user can choose his favorite.

Still in widgets, Apple’s event can present how these features can become more interactive. This is one of the requests made by iPhone users, so that it is possible to have more control over the tools without actually having to enter the app.

In the health area, the main rumor is that the company will add a medication specific reminder. In addition, small changes to the Fitness and Health app may appear, both to simplify user data when accessing these apps and to monitor activities – such as a nutritional counter, for example.

According to the specialized website 9to5mac, the changes seen this year will not radically alter the way the operating system is presented – in practice, the appearance will remain similar to what already exists on iPhones. The update should be available for devices since 2016’s iPhone 7, and should be released alongside the new iPhone 14 models, scheduled for September this year.