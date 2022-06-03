Joelma’s swollen face raises concern about post-COVID – Sade

Joelma posted a selfie with her swollen face on Instagram and it worried the fans (photo: Reproduction Social Network)

Singer Joelma worried fans when she appeared with a swollen face at a show in Parauapebas, in Par, last Saturday (28/5). The artist’s advice said that the change in the trauma phase of COVID, that the voice of “A lua betrayed me” has already contracted three times.

On social media, the artist posted photos on Instagram showing her swollen face and captioned “Be strong and brave.” Joelma explained, in an interview with G1, that the virus causes an “accordion effect” in her body, which swells and deflates soon after. Read more: Joelma appears with a swollen face at the show and causes concern in the fans

According to infectious disease specialist Dr. Cristiano Galvo de Melo, from Hospital Vila da Serra, the swelling caused in the singer’s face may be a result of the use of corticosteroids, which is a drug indicated for the treatment of patients with severe cases of COVID. However, the doctor adds that it is difficult to give a concrete diagnosis since he did not have access to the singer’s chart.

“We are not sure what medications she used. But, after talking to my colleagues in the profession, it could be the use of corticosteroids. It could also be that she had kidney dysfunction and reduced fluid,” she explained. “Swelling is more related to treatment than COVID,” she concludes. Continued use may have caused swelling

For the doctor, the swelling in the face is characteristic of the continuous use of the medication. “But maybe Joelma has another condition that we don’t have access to”.

According to the infectologist, the corticosteroid used to treat patients with severe cases of COVID. “At the beginning of the pandemic, many patients took corticosteroids. In the outpatient clinic, the doctors were in doubt whether it worked or not. Today, it is established that it has results for critically ill patients,” he says.

Post-COVID is considered after four weeks of the first symptom and the main feature is chronic fatigue. It can also have cases of memory and concentration deficit and loss of taste or smell. The infectologist points out that swelling is not a common reaction.

Post-COVID and hyaluronic acid

For the doctor, it is unlikely that there is any relationship between post-COVID and patients who apply hyaluronic acid to fill the face. “Very unlikely,” he says.

So far, the singer’s advice has not confirmed whether Joelma uses hyaluronic acid.