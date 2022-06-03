Justice determines suspension of strike by health workers in Salvador | Bahia

Justice also prohibited any blocking of access by servers to public offices and health establishments. The union is also prevented from doing any other act that could harm the functioning, even partially, of public services.

The decision states that the police force can be called upon in cases of resistance or opposition. Failure to comply with any of the orders issued will result in a daily fine of R$ 50 thousand.

The city hall reported that the union held an assembly in front of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), in Commerce, this Thursday (2), and prevented the entry of professionals who arrived to work, whether they were servers or not.

In the document issued, the Court of Justice recognized the legitimacy of union movements in search of improvements in the conditions of public servants. However, he understood that they do not encompass democratic measures, such as the suspension of services aimed at the well-being of the population.

Also according to the text, “the strike movement object of this demand must be considered abusive, because it does not observe the legal limitations, especially when the negotiations are still in progress, as observed in the specific case”.

The City of Salvador informed that it formalized a proposal of 9.72% of salary readjustment for professionals, in addition to a 10% increase in food assistance. In addition, he stated that the negotiating table remains open for dialogue with the category.

Union says it was not notified and there was no strike

By means of a note, the Union of Servants of the Prefecture of Salvador (Sindseps) says that it received with surprise the information of suspension of the strike. The entity also says that it has not received any type of notification about such a determination from the Bahian Justice.

The union says that the servers held three days of meetings of the category, where they demand the inflationary replacement after six years without any salary readjustment. Also according to Sindseps, the mobilization was informed by means of a letter to the City Hall shortly after the decision was taken on May 24.

“We took a decided action within the legality provided for in the Constitution that guarantees freedom of association. The City Hall was informed within the proper bureaucratic procedures and now uses the Justice and the press to confuse society. To file a lawsuit against a strike that did not exist is harmful to public coffers because public resources were used for this purpose of doubting the intelligence of our people”, said the general coordinator of the Salvador City Servants Union (Sindseps), Helivaldo Alcântara.

72 hour stoppage

The municipal servers of Salvador started, on Tuesday (31), a 72-hour strike. Workers demand a 56.07% inflationary replacement in wages, in addition to other benefits such as an increase in food allowances and a change in the model for granting transportation allowances.

One of the most impacted sectors was health. Family health units, psychosocial care centers and dental specialty centers were affected.

According to the Salvador City Servants Union (Sindseps), the strike was approved at a sectoral assembly held last week.

According to Sindseps, the category does not accept the 4% proposal offered by the City Hall and intends to maintain the mobilization until the negotiation with the Management Department (Semge) is resumed “with percentages that reduce the losses of inflation on wages”.

