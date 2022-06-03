Know the symptoms that could indicate your liver is dying

The liver is an essential organ for our survival, but a large part of the population does not give it due importance. Especially in youth, consumption of fats, sugars and alcoholic beverages can seriously affect your liver.

Silently your liver may be developing a disease, mainly related to fat accumulated in the organ’s cells. Because it is silent, it continues to develop to a severe form, where symptoms will begin.

What are the symptoms of a liver damaged by too much alcohol?

Continuous and excessive consumption of alcohol can cause hepatic steatosis, which kills liver cells. The death of these cells reduces the ability to filter the blood, causing an increase in toxins, which can accumulate in the brain.

Symptoms can start with trouble sleeping, poor memory and personality changes.

Excessive alcohol consumption can bring other problems in the body, especially in the brain, as alcohol is very toxic and combined with vitamin B1 deficiency, drastically reduces the absorption of nutrients.

The symptoms below may indicate brain problems

Difficulty controlling your impulses, and may become violent

Difficulty in learning, thinking and memory

Memories glitch, with these glitches being filled with irrelevant data

When liver problems are more advanced, there are other systems that can arise, such as:

yellowish skin

White part of the eyes yellowish

Itchy and red spots on the hands

Swollen legs

swollen abdomen

Remembering that these are some symptoms and can indicate other diseases or even be something isolated without seriousness, so always look for a doctor to get an accurate diagnosis.