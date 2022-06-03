Laptops with a discount of up to R$ 2,700 on Amazon

If you’re looking for a new laptop, you can take advantage of Amazon’s flash deals and enjoy incredible discounts and various devices. These are low-cost computers. notebooks performance for heavy tasks and even running some games that don’t require a lot of graphics processing power. Check out!

Positive Motion

Anyone looking for a low-cost device to perform simple tasks, such as browsing social networks, for example, can give the Positivo Motion notebook a try. It has a 14-inch screen, ‎Celeron N4020 processor, 4 GB of RAM and a 120 GB SSD. The device has a high definition (HD) webcam and digital microphone for better quality during video conferences and battery life of up to 7 hours.

Positive Motion Notebook Positivo Motion C4120F-AX Intel Celeron Dual Core 4GB 120GB SSD 14″ HD Windows 11…

BRL 1,699

Asus VivoBook Notebook

The Asus VivoBook is a machine for anyone looking for a high-performance computer to work or study. The device has, 15.6 inches with Full HD resolution, eleventh generation Intel Core i7 processor, the latest processor version, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD. The computer delivers maximum performance in heavy tasks and is capable of running some lighter games with Intel’s integrated graphics.

Asus Vivobook Notebook Asus VivoBook X513EA-EJ1064T Intel Core i7 1165G7 Win 10 Home

BRL 4,399

Compaq Presario 450 Laptop

Another good discounted option on Amazon is the Compaq Presario 450 notebook, which delivers performance with powerful components, but at more affordable prices than other notebooks in the mid-range category. The device has a 14.1-inch HD screen, an intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 240 GB SSD.

Compaq Presario 450 Laptop Notebook Compaq Presario 450 Intel Core i5 8GB 240GB SSD 14.1” LED Webcam HD Windows 10 H…

BRL 2,999