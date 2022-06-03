LG launches Ergo 27QN880 monitor, for those who want more comfort in the home office

In addition to a new projector aimed at the high-end market, LG launched this Thursday (2) another product in the Brazilian market. The Ergo 27QN880 monitor, a computer screen focused on ergonomics and user comfort, wants to be an alternative to reduce the pain caused by poor posture in the home office.

The QHD screen is 27 inches and has an IPS panel (2560 x 1440). Anti-glare, it has a 75 Hz refresh rate and 5 ms response time, in addition to AMD’s FreeSync technology — which reduces lag. It comes with a USB-C power cable (with 60 W of power) and two HDMI inputs and two USB inputs.

An interesting feature, especially for those who are minimalist and like to keep their desk as less busy as possible, is a compartment on the sides of the monitor base. It allows hiding cables, reducing visual pollution and creating a more pleasant environment. Installation is facilitated by a fastening system that allows you to attach the monitor to tables of different thicknesses.

The screen guarantees a 178º viewing angle for the user, which improves comfort. Ergonomics is in the freedom to adjust the screen to your preferred height, distance and angle. You can tilt, pan and rotate the screen.

The Ergo 27QN880 monitor sells in Brazil for R$ 3,990, and should reach the national market in mid-June. As in the case of the new projector, it is expected that within 15 days it will be possible to find it for sale on retail platforms.