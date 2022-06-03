The studio responsible for Vampyr, Lifes is Strange and Tell Me Why is undergoing changes and producing 6 more new games. After two years without a release, the studio is getting back in full swing.

Life is Strange studio is developing 6 new games

The news was revealed this Tuesday (31) on their social networks, the new outfit of the studio won an exclusive video explaining the change.

Previously known as DONTNOD, the studio has revamped its name and visual identity, which you can check out in the video below:

“DONTNOD” is now called “DON’T NOD” and the reason for the change is for people to understand and pronounce the name better, as the old name caused confusion among players.

The CEO of “DON’T NOD”, Oskar Guilbert spoke a little more about the decision in an official statement:

“I am very proud of the journey DON’T NOD has been on for the last 14 years… The company has evolved in many ways, with a strong will to lead the way in creating and publishing original, relatable stories that empower our talents and players to inspire change, no matter how small.”

In addition to the change of identity, the studio took the opportunity and announced that they are developing 6 games, one of which already has a defined title that is “Gerda: A Flame in the Winter” and will be focused on narrative and should arrive later this year for PC. And as for the other games, it has yet to reveal details.

Remembering that Tell My Why, Don’t Nod game is available for free on the Microsoft store.

