Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Coming to PC in August

It’s time for Spider-Man to defend a new neighborhood! Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC and will be Sony’s next cross-platform title. The Insomniac game will arrive on the platform on August 12, 2022.

In this way, a new audience will know the story of Peter Parker and his fight against demons and those commanded by the Kingpin. Check out the trailer:

It will be possible to travel the hero’s web through New York using a mouse and keyboard — as announced on the PS Blog. In addition, “the game will feature adjustable rendering settings and ray-traced reflections.” More features will be announced over the months.

In order to bring Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered to the PC, Insomniac revealed that it enlisted the help of Nixxes in crafting the port. Jurjen Katsman, Founder and Senior Director of Development at Nixxes, was such a joy to work on the project:

I’m very excited about our collaboration with Insomniac on the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. The support exchanged between our teams and the dedication to quality above all is an inspiration. This allows our team to leverage their technical expertise to focus on creating the best possible PC experience, taking advantage of everything the platform has to offer.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Will Feature “The City That Never Sleeps” DLC

Insomniac also confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will feature the continuation of the main campaign, meaning that when it arrives on PC, it will be possible to enjoy a series of new features. Check out:

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC will include the entire main campaign and story continuation in “The City That Never Sleeps” DLC, which includes three chapters of Peter Parker’s journey, plus additional missions and challenges for players to discover.

Eager to see Spider-Man conquering new fans in games? Comment!