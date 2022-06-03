Medicines provided by the SUS serve the population of the Varginha Health Region

About 256 drugs are made available to the population of the 50 municipalities in the Varginha region

“It was a big relief. In the midst of that moment of tension of the diagnosis, I was already informed that the SUS made available that medicine that would become essential for my walk of life, from then on”. With a hormonal disorder for 20 years, the speech of Adauto José Mendes, a 55-year-old retiree from Varginense, illustrates the surprise and security of knowing that the Unified Health System would cover the medication needed for his treatment.

Pharmaceutical assistance is one of the areas of action of the SUS that directly serves the supply of medicines of different classifications to the population.

They are: basic medicines – essential, available in municipal pharmacies; the strategic ones, which treat endemic and epidemic diseases, and the specialized ones, which are drugs used in rare, low-prevalence or prolonged chronic diseases, with high unit cost.

Serving approximately 112,556 forms per year, with an average of 9,380 visits per month, the specialized component is the one that is most demanded in the reality of the Regional Health Superintendence (SRS) Varginha, and includes medicines for diseases such as asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia, among other more than 90 diseases.

How to get access to medicines

In order for the patient to know if the medication prescribed for his treatment is provided by the SUS, he can consult the website of the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG), where the citizen can check information about the medication. through an alphabetical search or by searching by disease name. Another important factor is that the person must also provide all the documents and exams required according to the checklist for the specific treatment.

In the case of the 50 cities in the area of ​​the Regional Health Superintendence of Varginha (SRS), a partnership with the municipalities in the region was made to facilitate the logistics of access for citizens and the delivery of supplies. The coordinator of the SRS Pharmaceutical Assistance Center, pharmacist Fernando Mesquita, explains that some cities are far from Varginha and to optimize the search and delivery of these medicines, the resident can file his process at the municipal health department or at the municipal pharmacy. of your domicile. As for the place of withdrawal of the medication, it is informed by the municipality itself.

“Regardless of the form of physical access to the medication, the essential thing is what you see working day after day in the reality of Farmácias de Minas: the possibility of receiving, by the public health system, cases that would hardly have conditions of treatment without were this policy”, says the coordinator.