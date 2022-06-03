Meet Blob, the creature that has 720 sexes but no brain

Planet Earth has several beings in its ecosystem, some of which are very curious. Among these, we can know the Physarum polycephalumwhich, to make it easier for everyone, became known only as Blob.

What makes Blob curious starts with the fact that he is not characterized as a plant, fungus or animal. Despite bringing common characteristics to members of these groups, it has some other peculiarities that are at least curious.

Starting with its appearance on our planet, Blob was already here 500 million years before any human being. Additionally, he doesn’t have a mouth, stomach, eyes, arms, legs, or even a brain, but is able to eat, learn, impart knowledge, and even regenerate.

Blob prefer wetter environments to live and breed. (Source: Hypeness/Reproduction)

Multiple sexes in one being

After several studies, it was proved that one of the most striking characteristics of this creature is that, despite not having a definition of male or female, it has 720 different sexes for the moment of reproduction.

It is also worth clarifying that this number of “sexes” is associated with the number of possible sex cells that can form the Blobs – which, by the way, is made up of only one cell, and from which many nuclei capable of replicating their DNA, dividing and even moving at “awesome” an inch an hour.

As for its habitat, Blob can be found in decomposition points with leaves, tree trunks and other environments that have more moisture to facilitate its survival.

Speaking of survival, he has another very interesting ability: when he feels threatened, his defense mechanisms can activate a kind of hibernation that makes him dry in the face of a threat – and in this state, he is practically immortal.