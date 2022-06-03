Meet four allies to boost immunity and ward off diseases

With the approach of winter and the circulation of various respiratory diseases, taking care of the immunity is essential. That’s why experts at Puravida teach you how simple it is to strengthen the immune system with just four natural products. Check it out below:

Turmeric

Photo: Freepik.

It has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. The ideal is to take it in the form of concentrated curcumin extract. In the form of tea, make a concentrate, add a little black pepper and mix in some good oil, such as coconut oil or butter, for better absorption of the active ingredient.

Ginger

Photo: Freepik.

It helps to reduce inflammation, treat infectious agents and protect the body. Well concentrated tea three to five times a day when you are weak. You can also chew the root, or prepare juices with the ginger. The important thing is that it is more on fire.

Coconut oil

Photo: Freepik.

It has lauric acid, a fatty acid with antimicrobial action. It can be added to coffee or your favorite juice. Also try it in a protein shake, soup or salad dressing. The product enhances flavors and makes any food tastier.

green propolis

Photo: Pixabay.

It contains artepelin C and bacarin, substances that studies have shown benefits to the body in preventing diseases, especially viral ones. The ideal dosage would be around 20 and 30 drops fasting or 2 or 3 capsules upon waking up, and right before bed (at least 2.4 mg of phenolic compounds).

