Meet Gamepix, a site that lets you play online for free through your browser | casual games

Gamepix is ​​a website that offers a collection of free online games directly in the browser of PCs, such as Friv and Poki. With a simple navigation and plenty of content, the page can be ideal for those looking for hours of fun with games, including multiplayer, without spending anything. It is worth mentioning, however, that famous games from large franchises are not available on the site: Gamepix focuses on games by small developers that are unable to publish on large platforms. Therefore, the ideal is not to expect to find games like Temple Run, Subway Surfers or Krunker there, but rather independent titles with similar proposals. See below for more details on the site.

1 out of 5 Platform offers action, adventure, card, racing, shooting, board, multiplayer, fighting, strategy and “jogos.io” games — Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash (Fredrick Tendong) Platform offers action, adventure, card, racing, shooting, board, multiplayer, fighting, strategy and “jogos.io” games — Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash (Fredrick Tendong)

Gamepix is ​​an attractive game site for being really free, despite the suggestive name, and having easy access to dozens of games of various styles and genres. The site runs on HTML5, a programming language aimed at animations and interactive players on the current Internet, which makes it lightweight and compatible with most computers. Despite being free, the page has few advertisements: the user only sees advertisements that appear from time to time and allow the monetization of the platform for developers.

2 of 5 Narrow One is an archery FPS offered on Gamepix — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins Narrow One is an archery FPS offered on Gamepix — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza M. Martins

A top menu indicates the available game genres such as action, adventure, card, racing, shooting, board, multiplayer, fighting, strategy and “games.io”, which contains some hits from the past, such as Hole.io and Paper. io 2. Clicking on one of the categories takes you to a filtered catalog, very simple and intuitive.

3 of 5 In the top menu of the site, the user has easy navigation options — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha In the top menu of the site, the user has easy navigation options — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

Using Gamepix is ​​quite simple, as it runs well in any browser – in tests carried out by TechTudo, we use Firefox, Chrome and Safari. Just click on the game you want, wait for it to open and enjoy, without having to download anything. Most games offered use the mouse pointer for commands, but some also require the keyboard. First-person shooters, for example, use the AWSD keys to walk.

4 of 5 Choose your game on Gamepix — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha Choose your game on Gamepix — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

As mentioned, there are no games from famous brands like Microsoft, Sony or Nintendo there, but many games have similar proposals to others that are well known and equally fun. One of the games tested was Shell Shockers, a first-person shooter with eggs for people. Another is Time Shooter 2, where you have to eliminate people while everything around you is paralyzed. The catalog has dozens of games for the most different tastes and purposes. Just choose one and start having fun.

5 out of 5 Shell Shockers is one of the games on Gamepix — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha Shell Shockers is one of the games on Gamepix — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

