Memory got bad post-covid? Understand what causes it and if there is treatment – 02/06/2022

Lack of concentration, forgetfulness and a feeling of mental fatigue are some of the signs of cognitive decline associated with covid-19, even in mild cases. The relationship is still being studied, but techniques are already used to address impacts.

One of the neuropsychological rehabilitation projects, developed by researchers at USP (University of São Paulo), focuses on multidisciplinary approaches to help patients. These include association techniques and routine planning.

“There are very important recommendations that patients receive interventions as soon as possible, based on what is used in neurodegenerative diseases, for example,” explained Eliane Correa Miotto, professor of the neurology course at USP, during a lecture at Brain Congress 2022, in Gramado (RS), this Thursday (2).

In general, the main symptoms associated with the condition are difficulties in attention and in performing executive tasks (which control thoughts, emotions and actions), physical and mental fatigue, brain fog (brain fog, described as feeling similar to a sleepless night) and memory problems.

What causes and how to identify?

According to Miotto, possible causes of cognitive damage are related to the invasion of the virus in the brain, inflammatory processes resulting from covid-19, hypoxia (lack of enough oxygen in the tissues to maintain body functions), vascular changes and sepsis (a potentially fatal complication of a infection).

The diagnosis combines brain imaging exams and clinical evaluation. In many cases, however, it is common for the signs to be related to previous cases of psychological disorders, such as anxiety and depression – common in the context of the pandemic.

“Even people who didn’t have covid presented anxiety and these emotional factors generate, by themselves, a series of worries and anxieties, which lead to difficulty in attention and memory changes”, details Miotto.

Therefore, it is up to the health professional to assess the symptoms and, if complaints persist after treatment of psychological conditions, include cognitive therapy to recover functions.

no medication

The picture does not yet have indications for medication, even though some substances are associated with a positive effect on cognitive functioning.

“There is no evidence of impact, there are pathophysiological defenses because there is a level of protection, they are important elements in the diet, but it is not known to what extent a placebo would be in this case. There is no medical evidence to use”, he explained in an interview with Live well the neurologist Norberto Anízio Ferreira Frota, from the General Hospital of Fortaleza (CE) and professor at Unifor (University of Fortaleza).

According to Frota, some studies indicate a natural improvement of the conditions after 18 months of infection by covid-19, without focused therapies. The standards don’t match how they worked before, but at least there’s no progress in the decline of roles.

Treatment

Even without specific protocols for the treatment of cognitive loss associated with covid-19, initial studies indicate that maintaining approaches already used in associated conditions can help.

In this sense, therapies are individual, shaped by the difficulties of each patient. The main approaches are cognitive training, which treat specific difficulties (memory, attention and/or language). The more intense rehabilitation modality expands care by presenting effective solutions to deal with day-to-day demands and, thus, reducing anxiety levels.

Preliminary interventions also use a model known as CI (constraint-induced movement), developed at the University of Alabama (USA). It is originally used to treat patients with impaired mobility and, in the cognitive field, it is aimed at language rehabilitation. CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) is also an alternative to act in reducing signs of anxiety.

keeping an eye on the agenda

When the patient with cognitive impairment understands that this can be a sequel of covid-19, it is natural for them to feel relief for having a diagnosis and treatment alternatives.

Understanding the condition is the first step in creating awareness of the condition. It is even common that there is already some improvement in patients after understanding the picture, indicates Professor Eliane Correa Miotto.

This also creates awareness to create a routine in which they can, little by little, recover the functioning of before. “Usually, people seek help when they have some condition installed in their daily life, they can stop going to work because they can’t deal with the demands”, he says. Miotto.

Basic tips, such as planning the day’s tasks, setting alarms to remind you of appointments, and alternating focus on activities and rest, make the routine more fluid.

*The reporter traveled at the invitation of the Brain Congress