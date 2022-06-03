Mendes signals that “greater probability” is to run for reelection

Governor Mauro Mendes (União Brasil) said this Thursday (2) that the “highest probability” is that he will be a candidate for reelection. The statement came amid doubts that have arisen since it became public that the First Lady is ill and that she needs surgery.

Speculation about an eventual withdrawal from reelection occurs because in 2016, when he was mayor of Cuiabá, Mendes backed off from trying for a second term citing family problems.

“Even if I am a candidate, and the greater probability – everyone says this and even I say it -, maybe I really will be… But we will always prioritize concrete actions for the citizen”, said the governor to the press.

For this, he pointed out that he is in the process of “building” his candidacy together with his family, population and political groups. Despite being focused on his wife’s health, Mendes said that he will fulfill a quick schedule in the Araguaia region.

“In the next few days I am in the process of building a decision with my family, with my friends, with the parties. I’ve been walking a lot in the countryside in recent days to hear what the citizen of the entire state of Mato Grosso thinks – and not just listen to those who are closest to me – and from there to make a decision “, he said.

“[…] So this is all part of the decision-making process. It takes a certain time to make all these slate composition decisions and political coalitions”, he added.

Mendes has not been certain about the pre-candidacy and whenever questioned he points out that he will decide “until August 5th”, a deadline established by the Electoral Legislation.

This Thursday, he stated that he will have to decide on the composition of the ticket, as vice governor, support for the Senate and parties that will form a coalition with União Brasil.

Behind the scenes, there is already talk that deputy governor Otaviano Pivetta (Republicans) may withdraw, giving way to former senator Cidinho Santos for the position.

“I’m not even discussing my candidacy with enough clarity yet to be able to make this decision. [sobre vice]. I said a few weeks ago that I would be building a project that could lead to me officially declaring myself a candidate.”

“I’m doing it with the same responsibility I’ve always done in politics. People think it’s easy to be governor, and maybe it’s for those who don’t exercise this position with such responsibility that it demands. Working every day, making decisions that are often difficult, unpopular at some point, having the courage to veto, to do, to face and do a lot of things… So, it gets a little tiring”.

“But I’ve always done it with a lot of love, with peace of mind, and with a lot of determination. Perhaps a little of this is what made Mato Grosso leave the condition we had and be in the condition we are in”.

no opponents

Behind the scenes, Mendes’ allies point out that he has a “won election” because of the management, coupled with the fact that, so far, no name has appeared capable of clashing with the current manager.

Asked about speculation about an “easy contest”, Mendes laughed and predicted difficulties in the election.

“I do not think like that. In my life everything was difficult. In everyone’s life, there are always difficulties. I don’t think it’s easy. Election is always an election, no one can think like that,” she said.

“Whoever says that is perhaps considering this good moment that the Government of the State of Mato Grosso is experiencing. […] If you are a candidate, I am prepared to debate, first about what we did, where we are and above all: where we can still get if we keep the same line of work and seriousness”, he said.

Virginia health

The first lady has been facing health problems and is due to undergo a surgical procedure soon. In early May, she was admitted to a private hospital in São Paulo after showing an oscillation in blood glucose levels.

Virginia had a kidney transplant in 2014 and needs constant medical follow-up.

