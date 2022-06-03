Microsoft suggests alternative to fix Office crash

The newly discovered zero-day vulnerability in Microsoft Office, which gained prominence on Monday (30), still does not have an official fix. But while working on a solution to the problem, the Redmond giant has suggested an alternative method to mitigate the risks.

One way to prevent bug exploitation that can facilitate the execution of malicious code remotely is by disabling the Microsoft Diagnostics Tool URL protocol (MSDT). “This prevents troubleshooters from launching as links, including links throughout the operating system,” the company says.

How to Mitigate Microsoft Office Crash

To mitigate the failure with the solution suggested by Microsoft, follow the steps below:

Run command prompt as administrator

Back up the registry key by typing the command reg export HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\ms-msdt filename

Then run the command reg delete HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\ms-msdt /f to disable the MSDT URL.

A simple opening of a document in Word can allow the execution of code remotely.Source: Unsplash

christened of follina vulnerability, the breach was discovered in April and initially ignored by the Windows owner. However, reports of exploiting the bug in cyber attacks targeted at Tibetan organizations in recent days, as well as hacks elsewhere, have made the tech giant change its mind.

Unofficial patch available

While the Microsoft does not release a fix for the crash CVE-2022-30190a 0patch released an unofficial patch to address the Follina vulnerability. The platform that specializes in distributing miniature code patches (micropatches) has developed the solution for some of the Windows versions affected by the problem.

Just access the 0patch website and download the file according to the version of the operating system used (Windows 11 21H2, Windows 10 21H2, Windows 7 etc) to install the official fix until Microsoft makes its own solution available. You must create a free service account, register and install Agent 0patch to access the patch.

The failure affects several Office versionsincluding Office 2021 and Office Professional Plus.