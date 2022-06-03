Ministry of Health recommends return of masks in closed places

The Secretary of Health recommended, this Thursday (2/6), the return of the use of masks in closed environments in the Federal District. The folder also calls for an increase in the amount of testing and release of more Covid-19 beds in the federal capital.

With 10 beds, Saúde do DF has no more pediatric ICU vacancies for Covid-19

In the document sent to the health care director of the Instituto de Gestão Estratégica de Saúde (iges-DF), Nestor Júnior, the assistant secretary for Health Care, Pedro Costa Queiroz Zancanaro, argues about the high rate of transmission, “which reached 1.50 on 05/30, with 2,604 new cases and 8,222 active cases”.

Also according to the secretary, the historical series of the waiting list for Covid ICU beds “has increased over the days”, and the Covid infirmary beds have an occupancy rate of 100%.

In addition to the return to the use of masks in closed environments, Zancanaro requests the expansion of the testing offer in the public network in a capillarized way, and the agility in the analysis of genomic sequencing for the identification and monitoring of new variants.

The secretary also asks for the opening of Covid beds at the Military Police Campaign Hospital (HCPM), in the amount of 50, “with 30 infirmary beds and 20 ICU beds”.

In addition to reopening specific spaces for Covid-19 care in health units, Zancanaro also asks for “vaccination and adherence to the booster dose against Covid-19 in the Federal District” to be expanded.

Despite the issuance of the document, the decision on whether or not to use masks in closed environments, as recommended by the Health Department, is up to the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB-DF).

Read the document in full:

Oficio_87843740 by Metropoles on Scribd