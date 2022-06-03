Mogi das Cruzes continues with vaccination actions against Influenza and Covid-19

The Municipal Health Department of Mogi das Cruzes continues with vaccination on free demand for the target audiences of the flu campaign and to update delayed doses of Covid-19.

On Wednesday (1), an immunization action was started at the Central Terminal, which runs until this Friday (3). On the 6th and 7th (Monday and Tuesday), the service will be held at the Student Terminal and on the 8th, 9th and 10th (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) at the Municipal Market of Mogi das Cruzes. On these dates, vaccination is exclusive to adults and adolescents aged 12 years and over.

According to the municipal administration, doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 will be applied as recommended for age and the previous vaccination schedule. Those aged 12 to 17, for example, can take the first or second dose; who is between 18 and 59 years old, first, second or third dose; and 60 years or older, first, second, third or fourth dose.

The flu vaccine is still available for the following groups: pregnant and postpartum women (women up to 45 days after childbirth), elderly people aged 60 years or older, people with disabilities, people with comorbidities (as defined by the Ministry of Health), healthcare professionals, health, teachers and employees of regular schools (children, elementary, secondary and higher), workers of collective road transport (bus drivers and collectors), truck drivers and port, police (civilian, military and others), members of the firefighters, municipal guard and armed forces, indigenous and quilombolas.

Children under 12 years old continue to be immunized only at Health Centers and units of the Family Health Strategy (ESF), during the week. Children under five can also receive the measles vaccine.

In addition, the Health Department of Mogi das Cruzes opened this week online scheduling vacancies for the application of the 3rd dose or additional dose for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. To receive the dose it is necessary to have taken the second dose for at least four months. Scheduling must be done by Click Vaccine.

More information about vaccination actions in Mogi das Cruzes can be obtained by calling 160.

