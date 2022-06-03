Motorola launches Moto G52 in Brazil

Motorola has announced the launch of two phones for the consumer looking for smartphones with a triple camera system and longer battery life, in addition to a modern and attractive design. The first is the moto g52, called by the manufacturer a “complete entertainment hub”, which has a Full HD+ OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. All this powered by the power of the Snapdragon 680 mobile platform.

The other option is the moto e32, which has a triple camera system with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and dual capture mode, a 5,000 mAh battery, as well as a side fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Motorola highlights that the new design of the moto g52 allows it to deliver a better experience, such as a 6.6-inch Full HD+ OLED screen and 90 Hz refresh rate, ensuring resolution, brightness and clarity to enjoy videos and games. The Dolby Atmos stereo speaker array also lets you extract more from your entertainment content.

More hardware power

The moto g52 is equipped with the 2.2 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor, which delivers 25% more performance compared to the previous generation. The device’s RAM memory is 4 GB, while the internal storage reaches 128 GB. In addition, the smartphone has the TurboPower 30 charger that guarantees a full charge in a few minutes and has a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts much longer.

With these capabilities, the camera system is also expected to be beefier. The new member of the moto g family features a triple camera system with a 50 MP main sensor, Quad Pixel technology and Night Vision Mode, capable of capturing sharper photos in low light.

Its 8 MP macro camera allows you to take more detailed images, while the hybrid lens, with an ultra-wide and 2 MP depth mode, delivers a larger capture area for more professional features. To top it off, the front camera is 16 MP.

Following Motorola’s tradition, the device runs a pure version of Android 12 without more layers of software or duplicate applications. The product also comes with a three-year security update guarantee.

Powered by Artificial Intelligence

Accompanying the moto g52 at launch, the moto e32 is the first in its lineup this year. The model comes with a sophisticated design and a screen with a fast refresh rate of 90 H. It is a thin and elegant cell phone, available in three colors: graphite, pink and blue. Its screen is a 6.5-inch ultra-wide HD+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The new model in the family has a triple camera system with AI and dual capture mode. The main camera has 16 MP, with fast focus, which guarantees clear photos, even if the brightness is not ideal.

There is even a 2 MP depth sensor to automatically blur the background of the photo. And with the dedicated 2MP macro camera, you can get closer and capture more detail that a standard lens can’t see. The front camera has 8 MP.

The moto e32 has a T606 Unisoc processor, a 1.6 GHz octa-core, and uMCP memory, which increase the performance of the device. The smartphone’s internal storage is 64 GB, with 4 GB of RAM. In addition, the moto e32 has the aforementioned 5,000 mAh battery>

prices

The moto g52 arrives in the Brazilian market with 128 GB of internal storage for a suggested price of R$ 1,999, in black, white and blue. In turn, the moto e32 is available in a 64 GB version for R$ 1,499, in graphite, rosé and blue colors.