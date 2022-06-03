Neuroscientists Discover Mutation That Slows Alzheimer’s Symptoms | Health

shutterstock ‘Nature teaches us that we can delay Alzheimer’s symptoms by 30 years’, says neuroscientist

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease that affects more than 40 million people around the world. According to estimates by Alzheimer’s Disease International, the numbers could reach 74.7 million in 2030 and 131.5 million in 2050 – making it a global health issue that will soon have to be tackled.

Efforts to contain the future global crisis of Alzheimer’s are already part of the daily lives of researchers in the field. This is the case of the 71-year-old Colombian doctor Francisco Lopera Restrepo, who has spent more than half his life investigating the causes and possible treatments of the disease. Lopera is the current director of the Neurosciences Group at the Universidad de Antioquia in Medellín, and has worked for four decades with more than 6,000 members of 25 families in a Colombian city who suffer from genetic or hereditary Alzheimer’s.

“The city of Yarumal, in Colombia, is the place in the world with the largest population of this type of Alzheimer’s. The secret against the disease may be there”, explains Lopera.

The neuroscientist, who in 2020 became the only Latin American to win the prestigious “Bengt Winblad Lifetime Achievement” award for his fight against Alzheimer’s, has optimistic perceptions regarding the possibility of prevention.

“Nature teaches us that we can delay the appearance of symptoms by 30 years”, said the doctor. He refers to the case of Aliria Rosa Piedrahita, the only woman in the world who had the Alzheimer’s gene in her biology and, at the same time, , that of your cure.

“Her case was a natural experiment. We realized that the brain was protected by a mutation that prevented the development of the disease”, says Lopera.

Aliria Rosa Piedrahita, like the other members of her family, was destined to develop symptoms at age 40 and die at age 60. However, scientists only met her when she was already 70 years old – lucid, remembering everything very well and healthy. She lived without signs of the disease 30 years longer than expected.

In practical terms, says the doctor, this woman showed science a way to prevent Alzheimer’s. “Now all you have to do is follow him,” he explains. And reveals that, in three months, he and his research group will publish a new scientific study that shows how Aliria’s brain worked and another with the results of a clinical trial that has just ended to discover the effectiveness of a drug against illness.

The researchers’ latest clinical trial was a study that began in 2013 and ended in March 2022, in partnership with the United States Institute of Health, the Banner Institute of Arizona and the company Genentech.

“It was aimed at healthy people and people who had the same Alzheimer’s mutation as residents in the city of Yarumal, but had not yet developed any symptoms. The idea was to offer them an experimental treatment with a monoclonal antibody that clears the brain from amyloid, one of the proteins that causes Alzheimer’s.”

The research was planned for five years and in 300 volunteers, but the researchers were only able to work with 252 – with this, they extended the study to eight years.

The clinical trial has not yet been completed – the results will be presented at the meeting of the International Alzheimer’s Association on August 2 this year in San Diego, California. But the doctor already says that the team is optimistic.

“We know that these drugs have not worked in the past, but our hypothesis is that the failure occurred because they were applied too late, when the cognitive damage had already been done. So we hope that by using this drug preclinically, before the person has symptoms , we can be more successful”, says Lopera.

The leading theory of experts is that clearing amyloid from the brain can delay Alzheimer’s symptoms.

“The elimination of amyloid, which is an extracellular protein residue that is deposited in the brain of people with genetic Alzheimer’s at age 28, could inhibit the production of tauopathy, an alteration of tau proteins, which in this population begins 10 years later, at 38 , and is responsible for the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease”, explains the doctor. “In other words, if we eliminate amyloid in the early stages, we can start to reduce the disease. That’s the goal.”

Lopera also justified the choice of the chosen ‘field’ for research – the village of Yarumal, in Colombia. “These families are necessary for all disease prevention studies. Colombia has the largest population of genetic Alzheimer’s in the world and Yarumal the largest in Colombia”, she says.

“It must be remembered that genetic Alzheimer’s is only 1% of all cases of Alzheimer’s, the other variant is called sporadic. Our studies aim to serve to prevent both types. We believe that what is discovered in genetics is applicable to the population that will suffer from sporadic diseases because the symptoms are the same, what varies is the origin. In genetics we know that it develops due to a mutation in a gene, in sporadic the cause is still unclear”, explains the doctor.

Lopera says that the meeting with Aliria Rosa Piedrahita – the only woman in the world with the Alzheimer’s gene and, at the same time, cured – was exceptional. “When we first met her we thought there was a mistake, we had to do several blood tests to confirm,” she recalls. “With her, nature taught us that we can delay the onset of symptoms by 30 years. He collaborated a lot with the investigation, traveled three times to Boston, in the United States, for check-ups and, when he died, his family donated his brain for investigation.”

Scientists found that Aliria’s brain carried the Prestilisilin 1 gene, the e280a mutation, which made her sick, and the APOE 3 Christchurch mutation, which protected her from Alzheimer’s. “As I tell my students: nature, through Aliria, is teaching us how to prevent or cure Alzheimer’s. I think if we can mimic what the Christchurch mutation does in people who have the disease, we can delay the onset of symptoms in 30 years”, says the doctor.

The good news: it is possible to reproduce Aliria’s ‘self-protective’ gene in other people. “Yes, you could do, for example, gene therapy: take a virus, extract everything it has inside and put the protective genetic information in it and produce an infection in the body so that the person receives the protection they need. That, technically, it’s still complicated, but theoretically it’s possible”, says Lopera. “The other option is to develop drugs that mimic the protective gene’s mechanism of action in the brain.”

Francisco Lopera, who dedicates his life to the study of Alzheimer’s, sees himself getting closer and closer to a solution. “There are many research groups working on this. From Colombia we send a message to the world’s scientists: we can change the dream of delaying the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms from 5 to 30 years”, he says. “In practice, that would be the cure for the disease. There is hope.”

