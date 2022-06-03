New cell phone impresses with battery four times larger than usual | Cell

a cell phone with battery four times more powerful than seen currently made headlines and social media in recent days. The model from the Chinese manufacturer Oukitel has a 21,000 mAh component, much more than the standard between 4,500 mAh and 5,000 mAh of current smartphones. Few are those that are close to 7,000 mAh. In this way, the Oukitel WP19 is promised to stay on for five uninterrupted days – with the user performing their tasks normally.
The device is available on the AliExpress marketplace for 694 euros, around R$3,570 in direct conversion and tax-free. The announcement took place this Wednesday (1st). There is no official release forecast in Brazil, but the Chinese site usually works with shipments to the country.
🔎 Remember 10 iconic mobile brands that disappeared from the map
Oukitel WP19 has a battery that can last up to 1 week — Photo: Disclosure / Oukitel
📝 Is there a chance that Motorola will surpass Samsung? join the conversation
According to the company, this battery would be enough for 123 hours of music playback, 122 hours of audio calling or 36 hours of video playback. In addition, the Oukitel WP19 promises to last up to 2,252 hours in stand bywhich equates to about three months.
The smartphone comes with a 27W charger, which, according to the company, can fully recharge the device’s battery in 4 hours. Calculations made by the website Android Authority indicate that one hour of charge could be enough for one day of use.
The Oukitel WP19’s datasheet includes a 6.78-inch LCD screen with Full HD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, Mediatek Helio G95 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone has a microSD card slot.
The device has a triple rear camera with 64 megapixels on the main sensor, 20 MP night vision and 2 MP macro and 16 MP front camera. The Oukitel WP19 leaves the factory with Android 12 and also has an NFC chip and Bluetooth 5.0 connection.
When opting for a smartphone like this, it is necessary to keep in mind that the thickness is usually much greater than on the phones we’ve become accustomed to. Also, brands like Oukitel have no tradition of offering Android system updates and security packages.
with information from Android Authority