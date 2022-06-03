Nothing Phone 1 With Confirmed Details, Leaked Pixel 7 And More | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s issue we commented on 3D mockups and new details of the iPhone 14 line, senator blaming video games for massacre, Pixel 7 being sold on eBay, Moto G42 appearing on Geekbench, Mi Band 7 Pro rumors and first official details of Nothing Phone 1 . Missed any of these news? So keep scrolling down the page to see what happened.

iPhone 14 in images gets new details





The iPhone 14 should be presented by Apple in September, and with each passing day more details about the entire line are released by the most varied sources across the internet. Now, 3D models of the devices have given a greater idea of ​​what we can expect from them, including from size to organization of components and materials used. The released images show the two “non-Pro” models with a mirror-finished back, while the Pro and Pro Max versions feature a matte finish. This is not exactly surprising, as it has been made by Apple since the iPhone 11, but it reinforces that the trend should continue strong in the next generation. On the sides, the situation is reversed, with the more expensive options bringing a glossy finish while the cheaper ones bring matte material. As is currently the case, most likely the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will have an aluminum body, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have a stainless steel body. Another curious point is the size of the camera modules, notably larger in the Pro versions. This makes the iPhone 14 Max a pretty small block for its size, while the opposite happens with the iPhone 14 Pro, where the camera module occupies almost a third of the back. On the inside, it was said once again that only the most expensive models will have the new A16 Bionic chipset made with TSMC’s updated process, while the cheaper ones will bring the same A15 Bionic seen in the iPhone 13 Pro. Considering that the new generation shouldn’t bring such remarkable gains in performance, few people will end up noticing the difference.

Pixel 7 leaks on eBay and must have a Samsung chip





Google confirmed some details and the look of the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro during its I/O event last month. What no one expected is that cell phones would already begin to appear in sales advertisements out there, as the launch should only happen towards the end of the year. But that’s exactly what happened on eBay, where a working prototype of the Pixel 7 went up for sale. In addition to reaffirming the look already shown by Google in a real use environment, the ad shed light on some of the device’s specifications, including an AMOLED screen, 8 GB of RAM and Android 13 running from the factory. The ad was quickly taken down, but not before screenshots were taken. In one of them it is even possible to see the device responsible for taking the photos of the ad, which appears to be the Pixel 7 Pro, reinforcing that the sale was being made by someone with access to the prototypes of Google’s new cell phones. In addition to the Pixel 7 announcement, new sources indicate what we can expect from the second-generation Google Tensor chip. From what has been said, Samsung should continue to be responsible for manufacturing using its updated 4-nanometer process — even seen in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200. Considering the problems seen in the Galaxy S22 line that uses Samsung’s own component, we’ll still have to wait and see if Google’s project can deliver better results.

Senator blames video games for massacre





If you are listening to the news, you probably heard about the tragic massacre that took place in a school in Texas, United States, where 21 people died, 19 of them children. Apparently this is yet another case where politicians prefer to blame everything but the real cause of the problem, as Republican Senator Ted Cruz spoke to local media about how video games are responsible for influencing the minds of young people, leading to cases like this. According to the politician, the environment to which many young people are exposed may be responsible for putting them in an emotional state where they are capable of committing such acts, including problematic family nuclei, bullying on social networks, exposure to violent content on the internet, use of illegal drugs and of course the lack of sensitivity to killing in video games. At no point did the senator talk about the ease with which it is possible to buy firearms in the state of Texas, limiting himself to looking for other factors.

Moto G42 passes Geekbench





The Moto G42 should be presented by Motorola soon as its newest cheap mid-range phone. The handset has now appeared on Geekbench, showing that it should have the same Snapdragon 680 seen in the Moto G52, meaning cost cuts will be made in other areas. As commented so far, the Moto G42 will have three rear cameras, 4 GB of RAM and Android 12 from the factory, but it is not known what the specifications of its screen or its set of cameras would be, points that can be reduced in relation to its dearest brother. The already released model has a 90Hz AMOLED screen and cameras with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel front sensor, and it is likely that the screen will be changed to an LCD panel and the front camera will have its sensor reduced to an 8-megapixel sensor. With certifications and benchmarks popping up almost every day, the Moto G42 is likely to be announced very soon.

Mi Band 7 Pro may arrive with GPS and bigger battery





Xiaomi recently presented the Mi Band 7, which disappointed by not having some expected changes compared to the Mi Band 6. Apparently the Chinese is not sleeping on point and saw the complaints, and can answer them at the launch of the Mi Band 7 Pro. According to information published in recent days, the Mi Band 7 Pro is being prepared to arrive with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, bringing a bigger battery and screen and integrated GPS as great news. The model was even listed on Xiaomi’s app for its wearables alongside the Mi Band 7 NFC, but was duly removed shortly after. It is not yet known what the price charged for the Mi Band 7 Pro will be, but at least users who were hoping for more drastic changes compared to the Mi Band 6 will have a new option to buy soon.

Nothing Phone 1 has confirmed highlights



