Orlistat really slimming? See what it’s for and how to take it

Orlistat is a drug indicated to contribute to weight reduction and is used as a complementary therapy for obesity. Known by the trade name of Xenical, it helps in weight loss by preventing the absorption of fats in the intestine. It often manages to reduce about a third of the fats consumed in the diet.

Generally, it is indicated for individuals who need to lose weight and are not able to do so with dietary reeducation and physical exercises, even after several attempts. Basically, the drug increases the effectiveness of the diet, causing the person to lose, on average, between 5 to 10 kg in a year.

It is worth noting that orlistat is used for weight loss in people with a BMI (body mass index) greater than 30 kg/m² — learn how to calculate BMI. Therefore, it aims to assist in the treatment of cases of overweight or obesity, helping to avoid other problems associated with these conditions, such as hypertension. However, for orlistat to be effective in weight loss, you need to adjust your diet and keep exercise in your routine. And use should always be under the supervision of a health professional. The following are the main questions about orlistat and how to use it properly.

What is orlistat used for?

O orlistat is a drug indicated to help with weight reduction and maintenance of pounds lost after initial treatment. It also helps to improve risk factors associated with obesity, such as lowering “bad” blood cholesterol, glucose and high blood pressure.

Orlistat helps you lose weight?

Yup. The main indication of orlistat is to aid in weight reduction, in conjunction with a low-calorie diet and regular physical activity.

This medication helps with weight loss, especially in cases where the person has a high-fat diet.

How does orlistat work and act in the body?

O orlistat it acts directly on the intestinal lumen, that is, it is neither absorbed nor circulated in the blood. Its mechanism of action is to join an enzyme responsible for the breakdown and absorption of fat molecules, which is ingested through food.

Therefore, the orlistat prevents the action of the enzyme and reduces the absorption of fat in the diet by up to 30%, causing it to be eliminated directly through the feces. Thus, there is a reduction in the amount of calories absorbed by the body.

How to take orlistat?

The recommendation is to take a capsule of 120 mg, three times a day, during the main meals of the day, that is, at breakfast, lunch and dinner. It can also be taken for up to an hour after meals.

What are the main side effects of orlistat?

like the orlistat inhibits the absorption of part of the fats ingested in food, the side effects are mainly gastrointestinal.

Fatty stools, intestinal cramps, diarrhea and gas may occur. There is also an urgent need to defecate after meals with greater amounts of fat, increased frequency of defecations and abdominal pain/discomfort.

These side effects tend to improve with time of treatment. Generally, these symptoms are alleviated when the person follows a balanced diet and nutritional monitoring.

O orlistat it is practically not absorbed by the body, so side effects outside the digestive system are considered rare.

What are the contraindications and who cannot take orlistat?

should not use orlistat people who have chronic changes in the absorption of nutrients by the intestine. It is also not recommended for use during pregnancy or lactation, since there are no studies proving the safety of the medication in these situations.

In addition, people who use anticonvulsants should be careful, as some cases of seizures have been reported in these situations. Already in people who use cyclosporine (immunosuppressive medication used after some transplants) or amiodarone (medication for cardiac arrhythmias) reduced blood levels of these drugs have been observed during the use of orlistat. Who use warfarin (an oral anticoagulant), you should more frequently evaluate laboratory tests to see if the medication is being effective while using orlistat.

Orlistat needs a prescription?

orlistat does not need a prescription to be purchased. However, like most medications, it should not be used without medical supervision and guidance.

What are the long-term risks?

It is a medication that can be used for long periods, but as it partially prevents the absorption of fats from the diet, it usually leads to a decrease in fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K). In these cases, the need to use vitamin supplements is evaluated in individuals who use orlistat.

As it is directly linked to fat synthesis, prolonged use can change the fatty acid profile of the human body. This interferes with the functioning of activities that demand fat, such as energy production, cell functioning and neurological, immunological and hormonal functions.

How long to take orlistat?

It depends on the medical indication, but prolonged use is safe. There is no maximum time for using orlistat. The doctor will assess whether the person is benefiting from the use of the medication.

Therefore, it is analyzed whether the orlistat is contributing to weight loss or maintenance of lost weight. In addition, health experts should ascertain whether the side effects are well tolerated and acceptable.

Those who use it for long periods may need supplementation, especially fat-soluble vitamins. However, it is important to emphasize that all these measures must be guided and monitored by a health professional.

Can pregnant and lactating women take orlistat?

There is no scientific research that guarantees the safety of the use of orlistat in pregnant or lactating women. Therefore, its use is not recommended for these people.

What are the risks of taking orlistat with alcohol?

No interaction was observed between the use of orlistat and alcoholic beverages, so there is no specific risk from concomitant use.

However, in addition to other consequences of consuming alcoholic beverages, alcohol is also a source of calories. Therefore, its consumption should be moderate to avoid weight gain or regain.

Can children and the elderly use orlistat?

The use of orlistat It is not recommended for children or the elderly. This is because there are no studies that guarantee the effectiveness and safety of the drug for this age group.

What do I do when I forget to take my medicine?

If you forget to take one of the doses of orlistat during meals, take as soon as possible, preferably within one hour. Then return to treatment as normal.

Can Orlistat alter laboratory test results?

Few cases of alterations in laboratory tests of liver function and even causes of hepatitis (inflammation in the organ) have been described. But so far, it has not been proven that the use of orlistat caused changes in laboratory tests.

What are the risks of stopping the drug on your own?

The recommendation of experts is to avoid stopping taking orlistat on its own. The inappropriate suspension of orlistat may compromise treatment and increase the risk of weight regain. It is always necessary to have medical advice on discontinuing use.

Sources

Fernanda Oltrovski Salespharmacist and coordinator of the pharmacy course at PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná); Jacqueline Rizzoliendocrinologist and director of Abeso (Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome), physician at the Center for Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome at Hospital São Lucas, PUC-RS (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul); Renata Scalcoendocrinologist at the São Camilo Hospital Network (SP) and Roberta Maria Dualiba Ferreira Reis, an endocrinologist at the University Hospital of UFMA (Federal University of Maranhão), which is part of the Ebserh Network.