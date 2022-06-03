Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – See the main changes of the new generation – Switch Brasil

Anyway, we are on the way to the ninth generation of Pokémon. After somewhat “heated” reactions from the general public during Sword & Shield’s arrival phase, we will receive a completely revamped new look from Scarlet & Violet. Check out what’s changed here, and let us know what you think in the comments!

Please note that this post will be updated over time. It is also good to add that some of the images are already in the maximum possible resolution, but as soon as possible, they will be replaced by better quality versions. External use and sharing is free.

Rival

The first change to notice here is nemona, your new rival. Interestingly, she appears to have the same skin and eye colors as Hop, her “competitor” from Sword & Shield. Despite that, the main change here (and one that recurs throughout the game) is the new trait of 3D modelswhich had a complete makeover.

Overworld

The next change to take note of is the Overworld, the outskirts of games. In Sword & Shield, we got a preview of what an “open world” interaction in the franchise would look like. I quote in quotation marks because we are only referring to a small space in the middle of the region. However, SV innovates and finally brings the dreamed, desired and awaited open world really in the history of Pokemon. And with trees in HD.

Capture Animation

Capture animation is our next topic to consider here. We’ve always had the classic scene when capturing a new Pokémon. However, over time it became more and more elaborate. In SwSh, we have a somewhat “synthetic” Poké Ball. SV, on the other hand, innovates with lighting, bringing the real sensation of the material, and the trajectory of the launch – finally – straight to the target (and not in an arc shape, as in almost all previous versions).

Player’s House

The player’s house is another element that has always appeared in the franchise. Until the time of the transition to 3D, we had only one sprite generic, similar to the other houses in his hometown. From the 6th generation onwards, however, the player’s home became increasingly cared for and developed. Progressively, SV follows the “tradition” and gives us what possibly should be the biggest (and most flashy) home of a protagonist ever built to date.

Player’s Room

Inside the house, we have where it all starts: the player’s bedroom. It is there that we have the first information about our surroundings, and where we take the first steps on our journey. Interestingly, SV’s room seems to be a little more “simple” compared to SwSh’s, but still with some notable similarities between the two.

Teacher’s House/Laboratory*

The asterisk in the image refers to an uncertainty. We know that the house isn’t necessarily the protagonist’s, but it’s also not something like a gym, a league facility, or anything like that. Interestingly, she looks a bit like some sort of laboratory for teachers in the area (or maybe their home)? In any case, it is possible to notice some similarity – albeit very hidden – with Magnolia’s house in SwSh. We are waiting for news.

battle interface

The new Battle UI is also another major point of change seen so far. In an innovative way (and somewhat reminiscent of Legends: Arceus), the new layout has for the first time in the main series the power indicator just above the opposing Pokémon. The action icons have also been revamped, and the team bar will now be vertical – also for the first time – in the main series’ history.

pokemon center

Here, we have the Pokémon Center for the new region. Departing from the Victorian style of Galar, (again) for the first time in the series, we will have a center “without doors”. Almost anywhere, you can stop by the centers gas station to get your team back, fill the legendary tank buy new items, or some other new feature not yet discovered.

trees

Finally, something that a priori sounds a bit irrelevant. But yes, it is necessary to include this here. The sector of the community responsible for evaluating the quality of trunks in Pokémon needs to calmly analyze.

The Turning Time

Anyway, if something was recurring here, it was certainly the many changes never seen before in Pokémon. It is the almost definitive turning point of the franchise. It is no exaggeration to say that after the backlash of SwSh, and the openness to innovation presented in Legends, it will hardly be possible to go back. Obviously, this doesn’t mean it’s a good thing or a bad thing, given that it’s just governed by one’s taste. But if anything here is a consensus, it’s that nothing will ever be the same again.