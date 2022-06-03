Price gets 75% more expensive with readjustment

In addition to the annual increases in health plan prices, another factor that increases the price is age. When the consumer has a birthday and changes age, the monthly fee is also more expensive.

This was the case of a saleswoman from Rio de Janeiro, who declined to be identified. When she turned 59 in February this year, her health plan became 74.47% more expensive. The monthly fee went from R$ 715.23 in February to R$ 1,247.91 in March.

With the increase, the value of the plan is already higher than her salary, who receives a minimum wage per month (R$ 1,212).

Health insurance became 75% more expensive from February to March, after the client turned 59 Image: Personal collection

She is only able to keep the plan because her son, software developer Raphael Gomes, bears the cost. “It was a completely absurd increase, and we are still going to receive the annual adjustment of the plan. We did not expect”, says Gomes.

“She wanted to cancel the plan, but I told her to try to talk to Qualicorp. They said they can’t do anything, since it is an increase by age group”, says Gomes.

Today, the plan’s coverage is only for a few hospitals in Rio de Janeiro and, therefore, Gomes is thinking of looking for a collective plan that will cost the same price, but with national coverage.

Retired had to change plans

Retired Rosana Rizzutti went through the same situation at the end of last year. In December, she turned 59 years old and her plan went from R$1,300 to R$2,117.39 — an increase of 62.87% — a value that was too expensive for her reality.

When contacting Qualicorp, a company that sells and administers health plans, to cancel the service, they offered a cheaper plan, which would cost just under R$1,400. Rizzutti accepted, but the next ticket came even more expensive, with a monthly fee of R$2,247.08.

Adjustment by age made Rosana Rizzutti change health plan Image: Personal collection

She decided to cancel the plan and get a new one.

“I tried to migrate to other individual plans, but I couldn’t. I ended up joining a business plan with my nephew, who is a child, to get a cheaper plan for me. Today I pay R$ 1,679 for both of us”, says Rizzutti.

Despite being retired, Rizzutti consults for companies in the HR area, a sector in which she worked as an executive for years of her career.

This situation made me feel left out, the company didn’t make any point of holding me in the plan. That’s because I still work. Imagine if I had to depend only on retirement.

Rosana Rizzutti, retired

Company says law authorizes readjustment

Sought by the report, Qualicorp said, in a note, that the readjustment by age group is authorized by law and regulated by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) and that the readjustment percentage is “established by the health operator in accordance with the rules of the ANS and known to each beneficiary at the time of contracting the plan”.

“Considering that the adjustment by age group happens whenever the beneficiary changes age and that the annual adjustment takes place on the anniversary date of each contract, it is possible that there is a coincidence that the application of these two different adjustments takes place in the same period, as should occurred in the aforementioned example”, he says in a note.

Adjustment by age has no percentage determined by law

There are ten age groups determined by the ANS:

From 0 to 18 years old

From 19 to 23 years old

From 24 to 28 years old

From 29 to 33 years old

From 34 to 38 years old

From 39 to 43 years old

From 44 to 48 years old

From 49 to 53 years old

From 54 to 58 years old

59 years of age or older

In December 2003, ANS determined that operators could only make age adjustments until the beneficiary was 59 years old. The ANS does not determine a maximum percentage for each band, but created two rules.

The first of them says that the value of the plan determined for the last range (59 years or older) cannot be more than six times the value of the first range (0 to 18 years). The second says that the accumulated percentage between the seventh and the tenth band cannot be greater than the accumulated variation between the first and the seventh.

“Each operator makes its rule for the adjustment of age group, as long as it is within the rules of the ANS”, says Rafael Robba, lawyer at Vilhena Silva Advogados, specialized in health.

Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo, president of Anab (National Association of Benefits Administrators), says that the rule serves to make the adjustments a little fairer to the final consumer.

“This proportionality between the bands is to make the elderly, who theoretically use the plan more, pay a fairer value. Nobody wants an elderly person to pay so much and a young person so little”, says Toledo.

Adjustment percentage must be opposite

The age adjustment percentages must be determined in the service agreement at the time of signing. If the consumer is 18 years old, he needs to know from the beginning of the contract what percentage will be applied when he reaches the age of 59, for example.

“The last range usually has the highest percentage of all. We have already seen contracts with a 130% readjustment in this range, which ends up becoming a barrier for many consumers to maintain the plan”, says Robba.

“The consumer has to question the plan, ask for an explanation of the increase, and, if it is not possible to negotiate, go to the Judiciary”, says Tatiana Viola de Queiroz, a lawyer specializing in health and consumer law.

What the ANS says

The ANS says, in a note sent to the report, that the readjustment due to change in age group happens because of the change in the profile of use of health services by beneficiaries.

The agency also says that the bands guarantee the financial sustainability of the operators without overloading the elderly.

“The formation of age groups aims to spread the risk for a larger mass of users, providing a more balanced price for all beneficiaries. If prices were formed for each age, the youngest would have more attractive prices, while the elderly could have very high or unfeasible prices”, says ANS, in a note.