Rapid testing centers for Covid-19 in Piracicaba are crowded; Saúde extends exam points and schedules; see locations | Piracicaba and Region

The Health Department of Piracicaba (SP) reported that the rate of positive results for Covid-19, with rapid testing, reached about 18% this Thursday (2) and, at the beginning of the week, reached 28%. According to the undersecretary of Pasta and doctor, Augusto Muzilli Jr., the positivity rate dropped to 20% on Wednesday (31). – See in the video above.

Until May 26, 1072 tests were carried out at the two Reference Centers in Primary Care (Crabs) aimed at this type of exam. Of this total, 285 tested positive for Covid-19, a rate of about 27%.

The city government said that it expanded the places for rapid testing, between Reference Centers in Primary Care (Crabs) and Basic Health Units (UBS). The city will have seven stations, starting this Wednesday. Check it out below:

Santa Terezinha Crab

Crab Piracicamirim

Vila Sonia Crab

Crab Cecap

Vila Cristina Crab

UBS do Caxambu

UBS do Alvorada

The opening hours were also extended by one hour and are now open from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm, Monday through Friday, especially for quick testing. The Health Department says there is no shortage of tests.

Who should take the quick test

People who have symptoms of Covid-19, those who have had contact with other people who have tested positive for the disease or who are suspected of having contracted the virus, can go to one of the health units in the municipal network and take the test. fast. It is necessary to bring a photo document, in addition to the CPF.

Between May 28 and 31, 2022, according to the most recent update of the Piracicaba City Hall bulletin, the city had 370 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths. The latest deaths from the disease, released on Monday, were two men, one aged 44 and the other aged 80.

The city had 723 new cases of Covid-19 in the last ten days. On May 21, Piracicaba recorded 90,087 infected people. On May 31, there were 90,810 notifications. The hospitalization rate until May 31 was 6% in the SUS ICU and in the ward, 44%. In private ICUs, the rate was 19% and in the ward, 54%.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Piracicaba has had 1,554 deaths from the disease.

1 of 2 Covid-19 testing centers in Piracicaba are full during opening hours — Photo: Edijan Del Santo/ EPTV Covid-19 testing centers in Piracicaba are full during opening hours — Photo: Edijan Del Santo/ EPTV

Non-vaccinated need to be aware, says secretary

The Piracicaba Undersecretary of Health warns people to wear protective masks, especially those who chose not to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Many people, resistant to taking the vaccine, are healthy carriers of the disease [carrega o vírus e está sem sintomas]. With the abolition of the use of the mask, these people are contaminating a lot of people. You need to be aware. If the person doesn’t want to get the vaccine, then wear masks to avoid contaminating others “, he warned.

Masks indoors

Following guidance from the Health Surveillance Measures Committee of the Government of São Paulo, the prefectures of Piracicaba (SP) and Limeira (SP) announced this Wednesday afternoon (1st) that they are once again recommending the use of masks in closed environments for prevention against Covid-19. The measures are adopted amid a new high in the number of cases of the disease.

The Municipal Health Department of Piracicaba reported that there will be no change in current legislation, as it is just a recommendation. In the city, therefore, the mandatory use of face protection continues to occur only in hospital environments and public transport.

2 of 2 Covid-19 testing centers in Piracicaba register high demand during opening hours — Photo: Edijan Del Santo/EPTV Testing centers for Covid-19 in Piracicaba register high demand during opening hours — Photo: Edijan Del Santo/EPTV