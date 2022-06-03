Remember the 9 best Super Nintendo hero games

Like futuristic, medieval and others, a style of game that always appears on any console is that of superheroes.

In this list, let’s remember which are the best games in this segment for Super Nintendo. If you had a good time with these guys always ready to save the world, check out our highlights (in random order of importance) below.

1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time

Let’s start with one of the greatest street fight classics involving Super Nintendo heroes: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Timepossibly one of the best examples of how to make a good port from arcades to consoles.

Despite not allowing the interaction between the four turtles at the same time on the screen, in the home version the title received some other extras. Among the main ones, we can mention the inclusion of Versus and Time Trial modes, in addition to allowing direct control over the throw of enemies on the screen (in Arcade this happened randomly).

two. X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse

Here’s another game that should certainly fill the good memories of many people out there.

X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse lets you control five members of the mutant team (Cyclops, Wolverine, Beast, Gambit and Psylocke). In addition to having a good plot, the game also had a structure in which each hero had to defeat his own stage and then the choice in the stages was made freely.

It is also worth mentioning that the final stage changed according to the chosen mutant, so it was necessary to play a few times to have the full experience of the game.

3. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

The Super Nintendo received some games starring the group of colorful heroes, and for many Mighty Morphin Power Rangers can be considered the best of this relationship.

Controlling their favorite Ranger, the player was invited to advance through the various stages initially in human form using varied strikes to face opponents. When the encounter with the boss happened, the character morphed and had access to new moves, and even the Megazord appeared to defeat the giant opponents in confrontations that resembled a fighting game.

4. Batman Returns

Another hero that had more than one game on the Super Nintendo is Batman, being Batman Returns one of Batman’s best appearances on Mario’s home console.

Bringing a story that recreated the events seen in the movie released in the 90s, the game allowed you to fight against several enemies throughout the stages, always with a boss waiting at the end.

To get the job done, Gotham’s defender also has a few items in its favor, as well as moves that weren’t so common at the time — like grabbing two opponents at the same time to attack.

5. Marvel Super Heroes: War of the Gems

Such as X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, Marvel Super Heroes: War of the Gems was also produced by Capcom and brings a basis very similar to the title starring Professor Xavier’s pupils.

However, similar does not mean the same: in addition to the change in the team of protagonists (keeping only Wolverine in both titles), there was the possibility to freely choose between Captain America, the warrior with adamantium body, Iron Man, Hulk and Spider-Man to advance through the stages.

The title also brought the ability to use the infinity stones to gain some advantages, and when you beat each stage, your life meter didn’t complete – that is, you had to use a little strategy when selecting each one of them and avoid an unnecessary death. .

6. Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage

For webhead fans, Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage is the best choice and perhaps one of the best hero games to come to the Super Nintendo.

Here, you could choose Spider-Man or Venom (or use both in co-op with a friend) to walk through the stages punching assorted enemies. Another highlight of the title is the presence of cutscenes with a style very close to that seen in the comics.

7. Boggerman

Okay, this is a one-hero game that doesn’t exist outside of the cartridge (ie, no movies or comics). However, the creativity involved here is so different that we decided to put it on this list.

Boogerman: A Pick and Flick Adventure It’s one of those good platformers with a slightly different appeal. Here, we control a character capable of using catotas, burps and farts to face opponents in a scenario that would surely make any mother get angry and ask you to turn off the video game immediately.

Added to all this, the game was very fun and even its setting contributed to this atmosphere. After all, do you remember ever hearing about Dimension X-Crement at some point in your life?

8. Captain America and the Avengers

And the Super Nintendo also had a game starring the Avengers with Captain America and the Avengers.

Captain America and the Avengers explores classic elements of street fighting games that came to console. In the control of Captain himself and heroes that at the time were not very well known (such as Hawkeye and Vision), we are invited to go through several stages using not only the moves of each hero, but also some assistants to lend a helping hand in times of need.