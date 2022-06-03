Resident Evil 4 Remake Announced During State of Play

Game coming to next-gen and PC next year

After a lot of rumors and even being kind of confirmed by Capcom, Resident Evil 4 remake is officially announced at Sony’s State of Play. The reimagining of one of the most beloved Resident Evils by fans already has an exact date: March 24, 2023 for new generation and PC. Capcom was kind and brought us snippets of gameplay instead of cinematics.

The trailer features some of the game’s familiar settings, now in very high quality with the new RE Engine. This time, the title will be much darker and frightening, due to the realism achieved with current technologies and we don’t expect less than that.

The game’s official website says the game has been “reimagined for 2023 to bring next-gen survival horror”. “Resident Evil 4 preserves the essence of the original game while featuring modernized gameplay, reimagined storyline and vividly detailed graphics to make this the ultimate survival horror game where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect.”

“Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent, reporting directly to the President of the United States. With the experience of several missions behind his back, Leon is sent to rescue the president’s kidnapped daughter. He tracks her down to an isolated European village, where something is terribly wrong with the villagers. And the curtain opens on this tale of daring rescue and grueling survival horror.”

Many fan imaginations using more current graphics engines are everywhere, as this is the title that fans of the franchise most asked to be redone. The original Resident Evil 4 has well-dated mechanics and is no longer as pleasant to play today as it was almost 20 years ago.

The Steam version of the original title has been remastered by fans. This work has redone all the textures in the game in high quality with an impressive level of fidelity. This mod, by the way, is the best work that can be found to improve the Resident Evil 4 experience.

Source: State of Play