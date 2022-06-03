Resident Evil 4 Remake is announced and gets a horrifying video!

PlayStation announced, this Thursday (02), during the State of Play event, the remake of resident Evil 4. The game has been completely revamped and will be released on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Series X/S and PC (no old-gen version).

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, the company explained a little more about the matter. “This time, the title is being developed to achieve the best possible quality for a horror game from 2023, while preserving the essence of the original. of something unprecedented, revamping the story, maintaining the essence of the direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls”, says an excerpt from the text.

The game was highly anticipated and awaited by fans, as information showed that it would actually be released at some point. The video is quite macabre and shows a climate of terror for the game. Check out the demo below:

The video shows that the look mainly of Ashley Graham, the daughter of the President of the United States, has been greatly modified. In terms of history, Leon S. Kennedy remains an agent hired by the president to look for Ashley.

“He locates her in an isolated village in Europe, where something terrible has happened to the inhabitants. And a story of horror and cruel rescue unfolds.”

And you, what did you think of the announcement in the State of Play? Tell us at twitter from Voxel!