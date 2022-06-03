Resident Evil 4 Remake is revealed at State of Play

As suggested by the recent rumors, the mystery is finally over! Two years after the release of the reimagining of the third title in the franchise, Capcom revealed, during the State of Play this Thursday (02), Resident Evil 4 Remakewhich already has a release date: March 24, 2023.

It was already possible to take a peek at the production. The trailer shows Leon a little older compared to his version of Resident Evil 2 Remakebut still with design only one that harks back to the 2005 character. Ashley Graham also appears:

It is also worth mentioning: the game will feature PS VR2 contentas the trailer shows.

As previously stated by journalist Imran Khan, from fanbyte, Capcom seems to be, in fact, taking inspiration from the beta of the original game. The nocturnal and tense atmosphere of the “new” village of Resident Evil 4 Remake suggests a more horror-focused approach.

The development based on the RE Engine, the graphic engine used by the publisher in its most current productions, also gave a new face to the classic in this new project. The launch pads have not yet been mentioned.

Shinji Mikami Hopes Capcom Will Improve Resident Evil 4 Remake Story

Shinji Mikami, the director of the original game, said recently that he expects improvements in the story of Resident Evil 4 Remake: “it would be fantastic if Capcom did a good job and made the story better“. know more!