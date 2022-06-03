Resident Evil 4: see graphic comparison between original and remake

Although expected, the announcement of the remake of resident Evil 4 took a lot of people by surprise during the State of Play, the PlayStation digital event, last night (02). And it didn’t take a while for the internet to start comparing the new version of the game to the original game, released in 2005.

The new game’s announcement trailer gives us an idea of ​​what to expect when the game hits consoles and PC next year. Leonthe protagonist of the plot, will have a updated look that merges the new facial model of Resident Evil 2 Remake with clothes that look like a mix of seen in RE4 with the costume of the alpha version of the room RE number.

On YouTube, the Spanish channel ElAnalistaDeBits released a video comparing the remake to the original version in resident Evil 4 — which you can check out below:

As seen in the comparison above, the reimagined version of resident Evil 4 will bring many changes from the 2005 classic, largely because of technological advancement. From the characters to small elements of the scenarios, everything looks much more realistic and consequently terrifying than in the original game.

If you can’t see the video, check out the gallery below with photos taken from the ElAnalistaDeBits channel video:

The ganados (the name given to local citizens contaminated by Plagas) are scarier than ever, and this also applies to the villain Bitores Mendez, who could be seen briefly at the end of a hallway in one of the trailer scenes. The iconic village also underwent a remodelingnow impressive given the level of realism displayed in the official video.

According to Capcom, the new version of RE4 should “provide a modern and stunning looking gaming experiencetrue to the promise of the original game.” The game’s story will take place six years after the events seen in Raccoon City in RE2 and, as in the original, will accompany Leon on a mission to rescue the daughter of the President of the United States, held hostage in a village in Europe.

resident Evil 4 Remake is scheduled for release in March 24, 2023 with versions for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Steam).