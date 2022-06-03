Resident Evil and Red Dead Redemption 2 are cheaper this week | Games

The Xbox digital store brings, in turn, a variety of games in its catalog, with emphasis on Far Cry 6, FIFA 22 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which have become cheaper this week. O TechTudo brings, in the following lines, the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of promotions. Check out!

🎮 Days of Play 2022 offers discounts of up to 40% on PS4 and PS5 games

1 of 4 Resident Evil franchise is with great discounts on the Steam platform, for PC — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha Resident Evil franchise has big discounts on the Steam platform for PC — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

👉 Steam: textures and colors of the games with problems. What to do? Check it out on the TechTudo Forum

For enthusiasts of interactive horror games, The Dark Pictures Anthology series by Supermassive Games is heavily discounted on PC. Plus, you can save money on titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition, No Man’s Sky, and It Takes Two, which won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021. See below for highlights from Valve’s gaming platform for PC:

2 of 4 It Takes Two was elected Game of the Year by the Brazil Game Awards and is the most awarded title of the event — Photo: Disclosure/Hazelight Studios It Takes Two was elected Game of the Year by the Brazil Game Awards and is the most awarded title of the event — Photo: Disclosure/Hazelight Studios

Resident Evil Village – BRL 89.99;

Resident Evil 2 Remake – R$35.99;

Resident Evil 3 Remake – R$ 51.99;

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – R$ 34.99;

Resident Evil 4 – R$ 9.99;

Resident Evil HD Remaster – R$9.99;

The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack – R$ 212.35;

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – R$ 102.09;

No Man’s Sky – R$ 64.99;

It Takes Two – BRL 99.50.

To celebrate the announcement of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, is up to 70% cheaper on Sony’s digital storefront. Plus, you can pick up Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Persona 5 Royal for less than half the price. Among the offers on the PlayStation Store, it is also worth keeping an eye on the following games:

3 of 4 Final Fantasy 7 Remake rescues a classic from Square Enix with a modern guise in an action RPG — Photo: Disclosure/Steam Final Fantasy 7 Remake rescues a classic from Square Enix with a modern guise in action RPG — Photo: Disclosure/Steam

Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 99.56;

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – R$ 99.50;

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – R$ 149.70;

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – R$ 89.67;

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – R$124.95;

Persona 5 Royal – BRL 99.96;

The Last of Us 2: Digital Deluxe Edition – BRL 124.75;

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition – BRL 62.45;

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – R$ 139.68;

Final Fantasy 7 Remake – R$ 124.95.

The latest release in Ubisoft’s blockbuster franchise Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is less than half price on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X store/s this week. Taking advantage of the revelation hook of Sonic Frontiers, other SEGA Hedgehog games like Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces are also discounted. Here are some of the top offers from Microsoft’s digital store:

4 of 4 Far Cry 6 brings a great action adventure and an excellent villain played by actor Giancarlo Esposito — Photo: Disclosure / Epic Games Store Far Cry 6 brings a great action adventure and an excellent villain played by actor Giancarlo Esposito — Photo: Disclosure / Epic Games Store

Far Cry 6 – BRL 111.98;

FIFA 22 – BRL 44.85;

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – BRL 28.60;

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – R$ 111.98;

Sonic Mania – BRL 32.47;

Sonic Forces – BRL 32.47;

Deus Ex: Mankind DIvided – R$ 16.05;

Resident Evil Village – BRL 130.93;

Watch Dogs: Legion Deluxe Edition – R$ 78.11;

Alan Wake Remastered – R$ 66.96.

with information from PlayStation, Xbox and Steam