Rio releases flu vaccine for the entire population starting this Saturday | Rio de Janeiro



lecture on the situation of the municipality regarding covid-19 at the Rio Operations Center – Marcos Porto/Agência O Dia

Published 02/06/2022 13:55 | Updated 02/06/2022 14:38

Rio – The Superintendent of Health Surveillance, Márcio Garcia, announced in the early afternoon of this Thursday that flu vaccination will be made available to the entire population from this Saturday (4), D-Day of vaccination. The immunizer can be taken by children from six months. The decision comes in the wake of the low adherence of priority groups. Less than 50% of the target audience was vaccinated. In addition, with the approach of winter, the city observes an increase in cases of respiratory syndromes. Garcia points out that the flu vaccination campaign is focused on the first half. The immunization will be available until the end of the stock, which has about 1 million doses. Vaccination D-Day, on June 4, will prioritize immunization campaigns against covid-19, flu and measles.

The Secretary of Health Rodrigo Prado made an appeal for the population to participate in the campaign, which will have more than 450 vaccination points. For teenagers and adults, there is no need for a break between flu and covid-19 vaccines. Children between 5 and 11 years old should space these two types of vaccines by 15 days. “We want to make an appeal for the cariocas to update their vaccination records. We have very low coverage of measles. We have to vaccinate. All our units will have teams and we will have 200 outposts”, said Prado.

Vaccination ‘D-Day’ in Rio

The Municipal Health Department (SMS-RJ) holds the ‘D-Day’ of vaccination at health posts in the city of Rio this Saturday, from 8 am to 5 pm. According to the folder, more than 450 vaccination points spread across the city will be open on the day.

Measles vaccines will be applied to children aged between six months and four years, flu vaccines for the elderly and other priority groups of the campaign, covid-19 for those who still have an open dose and, in the Primary Care units, of the other immunizers in the country. child and adolescent calendar to update the vaccination record.

According to the secretariat, so far, in the influenza vaccination campaign, about one million doses have been applied to people from the priority groups listed by the Ministry of Health. Currently, coverage is 53% of the elderly, 30% of children, 22% of pregnant women and 15% of postpartum women (women up to 45 days after childbirth).

The priority groups for the flu vaccination campaign are: elderly people over 60 years old, health workers, pregnant and postpartum women, indigenous people, people with permanent disabilities (over five years old), people with serious non-communicable chronic diseases and others. special clinical conditions (over five years), education workers, security and rescue forces, armed forces, port workers, urban and long-distance road passenger transport workers, and truck drivers.

SMS also reported that so far, 30% of the city’s children have been vaccinated against measles in the campaign. According to the agency, the population of children in the age group indicated for flu and measles vaccines is estimated at 353,000 in the city.

The vaccine against Covid-19 will be made available to update vaccination schedules of all audiences already summoned. Children between 5 and 11 years old are given two doses, adolescents and adults from 12 years old must still have the booster. Elderly people aged 60 and over should receive up to the second booster dose.

The list with the addresses of the vaccination posts, information on specific times of some of them and in which places the flu, measles or Covid-19 vaccines will be applied, will be available on the website of the Municipal Health Department of Rio.

SMS-Rio advises users to go to health facilities, whenever possible, bringing an identification document and vaccination booklet.