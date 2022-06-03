Sapphire introduces Radeon 6700 GPU, first without “RX”

Card has the same settings as the mobile SKU Radeon RX 6700M

Earlier today, a rumor about a possible Radeon RX 6700 with 10 GB from Sapphire was circulating the internet. now the The company itself confirmed the existence of the card, only the name will be Radeon 6700, without RX. The video card has the same settings as mobile SKU, namely the RX 6700M. Sapphire has announced two models for the new GPU.

The Sapphire Radeon 6700 is based on GPU Navi 22 XL and has 36 compute units and 2304 stream processors. In addition, the GPU has the strange amount of 10GB via 160-bit. All these numbers are also present in the notebook SKU, but the mobile GPU has the RX in the name.

The biggest difference between mobile and desktop GPU is TGP. Even with similar configurations, Radeon 6700 will have total power consumption 220W, different from the 135W of the notebook variant. The new SKU has boost clock up to 2495 MHz195 MHz more than the Radeon RX 6700M boost.

The other specs also show that the Radeon 6700 will have 80 MB of Infinity Cache, memories at 16 Gbps, 36 ray accelerators, dedicated cores for ray tracing processing, and an 8-pin connector.

AMD Radeon Navi 22 Lineup

Stream Processors Memory memory speed TDP Radeon RX 6750 XT 2560 12 GB 192-bit 18 Gbps 250W Radeon RX 6700 XT 2560 12 GB 192-bit 18 Gbps 230W Radeon 6700 2308 10 GB 160-bit 16 Gbps 220W

Something worth mentioning is that Sapphire’s Radeon 6700 configurations are similar to the company’s own model aimed at cryptocurrency mining, the BC-2235 GPRO X080, even the housing of one of the models is identical.

Although Sapphire did not reveal the date that the Radeon 6700 arrives, the rumor before the official announcement said that the GPU would arrive on June 9 at a cost of 569 euros, but these two information are still rumors.

The GPU will be the first AMD Radeon RDNA 2 without RX. And what does that really mean? Maybe it would be to indicate that the card may have come from the mobile SKU, or even just a simple name choice? What we do know is that the Navi 22 GPU now has three desktop SKUs.

