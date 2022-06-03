SC must declare an emergency due to overcrowding in hospitals

On the afternoon of this Thursday (2) or Friday (3), the Government of Santa Catarina should declare an emergency situation due to overcrowding in hospitals and the increase in respiratory diseases, including Covid-19, in several regions. of State.

According to the Health Department of Santa Catarina, the measure should be a differential for hiring professionals and for purchasing emergency equipment for hospitals.

“Health services, both municipal and state, are pressured by the set of respiratory diseases, dengue and covid-19. The emergency situation decree is a legal tool that will allow more security for state and municipal managers, in order to increase health services. Make emergency purchases, lease equipment and hire personnel”, explains the health secretary of Santa Catarina, Aldo Baptista Neto.

The decree must be valid for 90 days, however, during this period, Santa Catarina can assess the situation to change the measure.

