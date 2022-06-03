SC must declare an emergency due to overcrowding in hospitals

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on SC must declare an emergency due to overcrowding in hospitals 2 Views

On the afternoon of this Thursday (2) or Friday (3), the Government of Santa Catarina should declare an emergency situation due to overcrowding in hospitals and the increase in respiratory diseases, including Covid-19, in several regions. of State.

According to the Health Department of Santa Catarina, the measure should be a differential for hiring professionals and for purchasing emergency equipment for hospitals.

>>> FOR MORE NEWS, FOLLOW THE SCC10 AT THE TWITTERINSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

“Health services, both municipal and state, are pressured by the set of respiratory diseases, dengue and covid-19. The emergency situation decree is a legal tool that will allow more security for state and municipal managers, in order to increase health services. Make emergency purchases, lease equipment and hire personnel”, explains the health secretary of Santa Catarina, Aldo Baptista Neto.

The decree must be valid for 90 days, however, during this period, Santa Catarina can assess the situation to change the measure.

Check the report

Read too: São Paulo Regional Hospital, in Xanxerê, records emergency overcrowding.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Bahia has 953 active cases of Covid-19 and three deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours | Bahia

Bahia recorded, in the last 24 hours, 401 cases of Covid-19 and three from the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved