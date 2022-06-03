SC will declare an emergency situation due to overcrowding of hospitals

Continues after Advertising

The Government of Santa Catarina should declare an emergency situation in the coming hours, due to the overcrowding of hospitals and the increase in cases of respiratory diseases.

The decree will be published this Thursday (2), or no later than Friday (3), in the Official Gazette. The suggestion of the technical area of ​​the Health Department is for the “emergency” to be signed for up to 90 daysand that in this period the State reassess the situation.

The decree will allow the government to have more agility in the restructuring of the Health system, such as in purchases and hiring, and in direct support to municipalities with new actions to combat and prevent respiratory diseases.

According to the agency, the measure also aims to facilitate the opening of new beds in Santa Catarina hospitals. “Health services, both municipal and state, are pressured by the set of respiratory diseases. The emergency situation decree is a legal tool that will provide more security for state and municipal managers, so that they can increase their health services, make emergency purchases, lease equipment and hire personnel”, highlights the folder.

The overcrowding of ICUs by patients suffering from respiratory diseases is directly linked to the low demand for vaccines, according to health authorities. In Santa Catarina, the demand for immunization of children and adolescents is only 20% of the expected, according to official data.