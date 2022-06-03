Scientist teaches how to ensure nutrients in the vegan diet

In recent years, with concerns about global warming and their own health, more and more people have decided to stop eating meat and switch to vegetarian or vegan diets. Despite being considered healthier regimens, without planning, plant-based diets can cause nutritional deficiencies.

A 2019 survey by the UK’s Health and Food Supplements Information Service states that around 28% of vegans and 13% of vegetarians have one or more nutritional deficiencies.

The main explanation is that these diets lack adequate levels of nutrients such as vitamin B12, omega-3, iodine, calcium, selenium, iron and zinc, when compared to omnivorous diets, which include all types of food.

“Vitamin B12 is important for brain function and red blood cell production, for example. But our bodies don’t naturally produce many important vitamins and minerals, such as B12, iron, selenium and iodine. Therefore, it is essential to obtain them from food”, explains scientist Martin Warren, from the Quadram Institute, in the United Kingdom, in an article published on the scientific dissemination platform The Conversation.

Nutrient deficiency can cause problems such as extreme fatigue, mental confusion and, if left untreated, can trigger blood, bone and nerve diseases.

The scientist gives five tips for people who are already following plant-based diets or are considering making the switch. Check out:

1 – Seek expert advice to put together a diet that guarantees all nutrients. Follow-up is especially important for people over 60 and pregnant women.

2 – Focus on nutrients: choose foods that are fortified with vitamins and minerals, or that are already rich in important nutrients. Brazil nuts, for example, are rich in selenium, while seaweeds have vitamin B12 and iodine.

3 – Bet on variety. To ensure nutrient intake, it is important to eat various types of food, such as leaves, legumes, vegetables, nuts, tofu and seeds.

4 – Make smart choices. Vitamin C, for example, increases iron absorption when taken at the same time — orange in feijoada is a good combination. If opting for a vitamin B12 supplement, use it only at mealtime to improve absorption.

5 – Keep an eye on your own body. Nutrient deficiency can be responsible for symptoms such as fatigue, memory problems, and even a drop in mood. If you experience any of these signs, the recommendation is to see a doctor.

Warren also warns that, if the individual chooses to supplement, it is essential that it is done with professional supervision – many capsules are not able to really increase nutrient levels, and exaggeration is dangerous.

“Too much supplementation can cause accumulation of some nutrients that are not metabolized by the body. So far, we don’t know what the long-term effects are,” he says.

